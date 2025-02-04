Signpost Partners with Phonely to Launch AI Voice Receptionist
Making 24/7 Communication Easier for Overworked Small Businesses
Austin, TX, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Signpost, a leader in communication solutions for small and medium businesses, is thrilled to announce the launch of their AI Voice Receptionist, developed in partnership with Phonely. This leading-edge solution is designed for instant responses in a world driven by instant gratification, answering every call within 2 rings and more personable than a robot, providing a human-like experience that builds trust and loyalty for local businesses.
By combining Signpost’s expertise in communication platforms with Phonely’s advanced AI technology, the AI Voice Receptionist offers businesses a unique, cost-effective advantage when it comes to being available for customers around the clock.
Signpost understands how busy small business owners are, which is why they made the AI Voice Receptionist incredibly easy to set up. In just 10 minutes or less, businesses can start forwarding their calls to the AI receptionist and ensure every customer receives the attention they deserve. No technical background or complicated onboarding required.
“Businesses need communication tools that are both efficient and personable. By partnering with Phonely, we’ve created a solution that allows companies to stay connected with their customers without the burden and expense of hiring additional staff or juggling multiple software systems,” said Lucas Wilson, CEO at Signpost.
Key Features of the AI Voice Receptionist:
Faster Response Times: Answer every call within seconds, even if multiple calls come in at once, ensuring customers always receive prompt attention.
Human Like Voice Technology: Delivers natural, conversational responses that make every caller feel valued.
Cost-Effective Solution: Offers businesses a high-tech customer service tool at a fraction of the cost of traditional live support.
"At Phonely, we're always pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI, and partnering with Signpost allows us to bring that vision to life in a way that directly benefits small businesses,” Phonely’s CEO and Co-Founder Will Bodewes shares.
This launch marks a key milestone in Signpost’s mission to simplify business communication with user-friendly technology. The AI Voice Receptionist now joins a robust suite of solutions, including live receptionists, omni-channel messaging, and instant responses. Learn more and build your AI Receptionist at signpost.com/ai-voice-receptionist.
About Signpost
With over 10 years of experience, Signpost helps small and medium businesses grow by simplifying customer connections. Through advanced technology and strategic partnerships, we provide tools and integrations that drive growth and customer loyalty.
About Phonely
Phonely is leading the way in voice AI technology, setting the standard for intelligent, scalable customer communication. Phonely’s lifelike AI receptionists help businesses grow without additional staff and allow for seamless integration with existing systems - all while ensuring compliance and maintaining a personal touch.
Contact
SignpostContact
Sydney Andersen
801-860-3504
https://www.signpost.com
