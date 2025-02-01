Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry Announces Women’s Event: Come and See - a New Journey Begins

Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) is hosting a special women's event, Come and See: A New Journey Begins, on June 7, 2025, at Old Natchez Country Club. The event will celebrate strength, transformation, and resilience while raising awareness for The Morgan House, a new step-down facility designed to help women step up to full independence after completing its reentry program. The event will feature live interviews with former TPOM residents.