Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry Announces Women’s Event: Come and See - a New Journey Begins
Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) is hosting a special women's event, Come and See: A New Journey Begins, on June 7, 2025, at Old Natchez Country Club. The event will celebrate strength, transformation, and resilience while raising awareness for The Morgan House, a new step-down facility designed to help women step up to full independence after completing its reentry program. The event will feature live interviews with former TPOM residents.
Nashville, TN, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) is excited to announce Come and See: A New Journey Begins, a special women’s event taking place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Old Natchez Country Club in Franklin, TN. This elegant Ladies Who Lunch gathering will celebrate strength, transformation, and resilience while raising awareness and support for The Morgan House, TPOM’s new step-down facility designed to help women transition to full independence after completing its reentry program.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Diane Canada, a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment. Attendees will also experience powerful live interviews with former TPOM residents in a special Where Are They Now? segment, along with an inspiring musical guest (to be announced soon).
Their mission is to walk alongside women as they rebuild their lives after incarceration. This event is a celebration of their courage and resilience, as well as an opportunity for the community to rally behind them as they take the next step toward independence.
The event will bring together community leaders, supporters, and advocates who share a commitment to helping women successfully reenter society.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
Location: Old Natchez Country Club, Franklin, TN
For more information about the event or TPOM’s mission, please visit tpom.org or contact eyvonne@tpom.org.
About TPOM
Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) is dedicated to supporting individuals as they reenter society after incarceration, providing housing, mentorship, and essential life skills. Through faith-based and community-driven initiatives, TPOM empowers individuals to build stable, fulfilling lives beyond prison.
Contact: Edith Yvonne
Director of PR & Marketing
Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM)
eyvonne@tpom.org | 615-840-7663
This year’s keynote speaker will be Diane Canada, a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment. Attendees will also experience powerful live interviews with former TPOM residents in a special Where Are They Now? segment, along with an inspiring musical guest (to be announced soon).
Their mission is to walk alongside women as they rebuild their lives after incarceration. This event is a celebration of their courage and resilience, as well as an opportunity for the community to rally behind them as they take the next step toward independence.
The event will bring together community leaders, supporters, and advocates who share a commitment to helping women successfully reenter society.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
Location: Old Natchez Country Club, Franklin, TN
For more information about the event or TPOM’s mission, please visit tpom.org or contact eyvonne@tpom.org.
About TPOM
Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) is dedicated to supporting individuals as they reenter society after incarceration, providing housing, mentorship, and essential life skills. Through faith-based and community-driven initiatives, TPOM empowers individuals to build stable, fulfilling lives beyond prison.
Contact: Edith Yvonne
Director of PR & Marketing
Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM)
eyvonne@tpom.org | 615-840-7663
Contact
Tennessee Prison Outreach MinistryContact
Edith Yvonne
615-840-7663
TPOM.org
Edith Yvonne
615-840-7663
TPOM.org
Multimedia
Diane Canada
Healing is the central theme in Diane’s work. Guided by God through her own healing, she created Lady Up America to spare other women from the pain she experienced and empower them with new tools for influence.
Categories