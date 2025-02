Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry Announces Women’s Event: Come and See - a New Journey Begins

Nashville, TN, February 01, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) is excited to announce Come and See: A New Journey Begins, a special women’s event taking place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Old Natchez Country Club in Franklin, TN. This elegant Ladies Who Lunch gathering will celebrate strength, transformation, and resilience while raising awareness and support for The Morgan House, TPOM’s new step-down facility designed to help women transition to full independence after completing its reentry program.This year’s keynote speaker will be Diane Canada, a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment. Attendees will also experience powerful live interviews with former TPOM residents in a special Where Are They Now? segment, along with an inspiring musical guest (to be announced soon).Their mission is to walk alongside women as they rebuild their lives after incarceration. This event is a celebration of their courage and resilience, as well as an opportunity for the community to rally behind them as they take the next step toward independence.The event will bring together community leaders, supporters, and advocates who share a commitment to helping women successfully reenter society.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, June 7, 2025Location: Old Natchez Country Club, Franklin, TNFor more information about the event or TPOM’s mission, please visit tpom.org or contact eyvonne@tpom.org.About TPOMTennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) is dedicated to supporting individuals as they reenter society after incarceration, providing housing, mentorship, and essential life skills. Through faith-based and community-driven initiatives, TPOM empowers individuals to build stable, fulfilling lives beyond prison.Contact: Edith YvonneDirector of PR & MarketingTennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM)eyvonne@tpom.org | 615-840-7663