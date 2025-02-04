Caddie and Windsor America Redefine Home Protection with Secure Door Shield Garage Warranty

Caddie, a leader in contractor services and support solutions, proudly announces the launch of Secure Door Shield, a cutting-edge warranty program developed in partnership with Windsor America. This innovative offering is set to transform the garage door warranty landscape by providing comprehensive, cost-effective coverage primarily for new construction homeowners. Designed to alleviate the financial burden of repairs, Secure Door Shield covers both routine wear and tear and accidental damage,