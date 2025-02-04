Caddie and Windsor America Redefine Home Protection with Secure Door Shield Garage Warranty
Caddie, a leading innovator in contractor support and service solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Secure Door Shield, a revolutionary warranty program designed to provide homeowners with unparalleled protection for their garage doors. This new offering ensures peace of mind by covering panel replacements for qualifying damage, helping homeowners avoid costly repairs and unexpected expenses.
Secure Door Shield is built with the customer in mind, offering coverage for everyday wear and tear, and unforeseen damage. All customers of Windsor America and its subsidiaries are eligible to register for a free 2-year plan from Secure Door Shield, ensuring they have coverage from day one. Homeowners can opt for the 5-year upgraded plan, which includes the same protection from the 2-year parts and labor plan plus coverage for accidental dents.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Windsor America to leverage Caddie’s industry-leading warranty software in creating a custom program through Secure Door Shield,” said Evan Myers, CEO of Caddie. “Secure Door Shield provides homeowners with an affordable, hassle-free solution to keep their garage doors in excellent condition, eliminating unexpected repair costs.”
The program offers flexible coverage options, easy claims processing, and a network of trusted technicians to perform necessary repairs. By eliminating high-pressure sales tactics and providing straightforward, transparent pricing, Secure Door Shield aligns with Caddie’s mission of delivering contractor-friendly solutions that add value to both homeowners and service providers.
Key Benefits of Secure Door Shield:
● Exclusive Windsor America Offer – New construction and change-out customers receive a free 2-year plan with registration.
● Comprehensive Coverage – Protection against everyday wear and tear, with accidental dent protection available on the 5-year upgraded plan.
● Hassle-Free Repairs – Quick and seamless claims process with professional technicians.
● Affordable Plans – Cost-effective pricing to fit various homeowner needs.
● Peace of Mind – Avoid expensive, unexpected repair bills.
Secure Door Shield is now available for homeowners through participating contractors and service providers. For more information on enrollment, pricing, and coverage details, visit https://www.securedoorshield.com/.
About Caddie
Caddie is a forward-thinking platform dedicated to helping contractors and home service providers streamline operations, enhance customer service, and increase profitability. With innovative programs like Secure Door Shield, Caddie continues to redefine industry standards by offering modern solutions for today’s home improvement challenges.
About Windsor America
Founded in 1991, Windsor America has established itself as a leader in the garage door industry, operating 17 locations across nine states. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Windsor America continues to set the standard for quality and reliability in the market.
Learn More Secure Door Shield is available now with all Windsor America products.
For more information, visit https://www.securedoorshield.com/.
