Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery

A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery.