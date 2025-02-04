SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of the SŌLACE 37 PILOT Center Console at the Miami International Boat Show
Edgewater, FL, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Building on the success of the SŌLACE 37CS, the SŌLACE 37 PILOT makes a bold statement setting a new standard in luxury center console boats featuring a bold Dougherty-designed “Command Center” delivering protection from the elements while providing unmatched comfort and quality. The 37 PILOT is the first in a series of SŌLACE pilot models to come that are designed to extend the boating season while showcasing groundbreaking features that continue to define SŌLACE.
At the core of the 37 PILOT is the enclosable, climate controlled, and lockable Command Center. Whether facing intense heat, cold winds, thunderstorms, heavy seas, or a rainy day, the 37 PILOT design keeps you comfortable, safe, and secure.
For those perfect weather days, the windshield, side console doors, and rear window can be fully opened, offering an open-air experience and 360° panoramic visibility. The 37 PILOT is also the first SŌLACE to include a LOOKOUT AI Camera. The LOOKOUT synthesizes data from charts, AIS, computer vision, and the cloud, then fuses it into one intuitive, 3D augmented reality view of the channel ahead. This combined versatility allows you to extend your boating season year-round, enjoying more days on the water with the flexibility to adapt to any weather conditions.
About SŌLACE Boats
In a world where everything is the same, mass-produced, and uninspired… why choose ordinary? Simply having the same product that everyone else owns has no meaning when you can choose to make a statement— instead, push the limits and boundaries of mundane options and decide to be extraordinary. That is why you choose SŌLACE. A brand backed by a culture of living life with a sense of rugged individualism and a passion for perfection.
SŌLACE Boats was founded in 2019 by Stephen Dougherty, drawing on a boatbuilding legacy that spans generations. Produced in Edgewater, Florida, SŌLACE Boats is the world leader in luxury center console boats that serve a multitude of boating missions and continues to define the meaning of boating in the 21st century.
Additional information about SŌLACE Boats is available at solaceboats.com. Follow our news on Facebook at Facebook.com/SOLACEboats and on Instagram at Instagram.com/SOLACEboats.
