Warrior Mindset Acquires Triad Leaders, Forming a Leadership Development Powerhouse
Columbia, TN, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Warrior Mindset has acquired Triad Leaders, merging two exceptional teams to fill a critical leadership and development industry gap. This partnership also attracted tier-one mental performance expert Jamey Slife, further solidifying their position as a new industry leader. With this acquisition, Warrior Mindset will adopt Triad's proven systems-based training, developed by Kevin and Danielle Armentrout, to establish an elite leadership and mental performance firm for corporations.
Drawing from over a decade in mental performance and personal development, working with industry leaders like Tony Robbins, Kevin Armentrout, co-founder of Triad Leaders, stated, "We're not just combining teams—we're creating a movement. Together, we are redefining what it means to lead and perform at the highest level."
"This collaboration fills a critical gap in the industry. By combining with Triad Leaders, we are setting a new standard for leadership and development, delivering systems that truly transform individuals and organizations," added Cory Ross and Neil Bailey, founders of Warrior Mindset.
"After more than 15 years of working with corporations and Division 1 athletic programs, I don't think I have been more excited to join a team ready to make a difference," said Jamey Slife, an industry expert and well-known leadership instructor within college sports.
The team at Warrior Mindset shares a vision: By addressing the disconnects they observed in their previous industries, they've created a company that equips organizations with a dynamic system for success.
Meet the Leadership Team:
Cory Ross heads the Leadership Division. A retired Marine Corps Officer and combat veteran, Cory brings over 15 years of consulting experience in leadership and team development, having worked with top-tier organizations like the Dallas Cowboys, Exelon, William Blair, and the LA Kings. He brings invaluable insight into consulting, rooted in his career leading Marines and being embedded with Special Operations Forces in Afghanistan.
Neil Bailey, a Marine combat veteran, joins the Leadership Division as an expert on mindset in demanding environments. With extensive experience in security and personal defense and a bachelor's in Strategic Security and Protection Management, Neil has instructed military, law enforcement, and executives on what it takes to perform when it matters most.
Jamey Slife heads the Mental Performance Division. A retired Marine with 22 years in Special Operations, he has experienced some of the most challenging military schools and endured five combat deployments. More importantly, Jamey is a life changer. He relentlessly pursues improvement on his own and his clients' mental performance through humility and an aggressive growth mindset. Jamey's experience as a mental performance consultant will be instrumental in driving change inside corporations and collegiate athletics.
Kevin Armentrout will also spearhead Mental Performance initiatives and curriculum development. A Marine combat veteran, Kevin has authored a book on mental toughness, developed courses on personal growth, and coached one-on-one with professional athletes, top executives, and special operators.
About Warrior Mindset:
Warrior Mindset specializes in a systems-based approach to mental performance, offering tailored programs for personal and professional growth. Their team has relentless energy and is committed to building a personal connection with every client. Their cadre guides individuals and organizations through an immersive journey of leadership development, cognitive performance, and overall wellness. Designed for those striving for peak performance and excellence in leadership and organization, The Warrior's Path empowers organizations to achieve their highest purpose and embrace a true Warrior Mindset.
Warrior Mindset is positioned to redefine leadership and mental performance in the corporate world. For more information, visit www.warriormindsetllc.com.
