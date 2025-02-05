Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com.
Las Vegas, NV, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The motorcycle world is set to experience a transformative shift with the launch of 3DCal.com, an advanced web-based platform allowing riders to design custom, protective decals and wraps for their motorcycles and accessories using an innovative 3D graphic design product personalization system. This platform will be unveiled at AIMExpo in Las Vegas from February 5-7.
Motorcycle enthusiasts can now design protective decals and wraps directly on true-to-scale 3D models, moving beyond the limitations of traditional 2D systems. Built on advanced vector-based technology from STK - StickerStoke, 3DCAL empowers users to personalize their motorcycles with ease, bypassing the need for complex design tools like Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop. The platform's patent-pending 3D instant mockup feature allows users to see their designs come to life immediately on a hyper-realistic three-dimensional model.
Beyond personal customization, 3DCAL fosters collaboration between riders, top brands, artists, and charitable organizations. The platform offers:
Brand Integration – Riders can seamlessly incorporate logos from top motorcycle brands into their custom designs.
Support for Non-Profits – Users can feature logos from organizations like the Motorcycle Relief Project, with a portion of proceeds benefiting their causes.
A Creative Hub for Artists – Illustrators and graffiti artists can showcase and sell custom designs, giving riders access to unique, expressive artwork.
Once a rider finalizes their design, 3DCAL handles production, printing, and global shipping, ensuring high-quality, protective decals without the need for costly design services.
Launching initially with popular models like the Yamaha Ténéré 700, Suzuki DR650, V-Strom 650, Husqvarna Norden, Husqvarna 701, and the Klim Krios helmet, 3DCAL.com will expand its offerings to include more motorcycle models and accessories in the near future.
For more information, visit 3DCal.com or attend the live demonstration at AIMExpo in Las Vegas from February 5-7.
Contact
StickerStoke Inc.Contact
Court Rand
603-617-2400
stickerstoke.com
