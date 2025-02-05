Mercy Wellness Unveils Historic Super Bowl Consumption Party & Exclusive Sneak Peek of North Bay's Only Licensed Cannabis Lounge
Cotati, CA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mercy Wellness, an award-winning, vertically integrated cannabis company serving the North Bay and Sonoma County since 2010, is excited to announce an exclusive Super Bowl Consumption Party on Sunday, February 9, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This 21+, one-of-a-kind event offers a sneak peek into Mercy Wellness’s upcoming cannabis lounge, the only licensed consumption lounge in the North Bay, a unique, elevated, community-driven space designed for safe and social consumption, where guests can experience an immersive vibe and create lasting memories. Located in Cotati next to the Mercy Wellness dispensary, the lounge occupies the space formerly home to Grav South, ushering in a new era where cannabis takes center stage.
For just $80, guests receive over $100 in premium cannabis products, including four top-tier joints, two infused beverages, cartridges, and edibles from leading brands. Additionally, the ticket includes an all-inclusive culinary experience by War Pigs Craft Kitchen, featuring award-winning BBQ, inventive appetizers, and an endless munchie table loaded with chips, treats, and more—all set against the excitement of game day. Each ticket also comes with a custom special edition tote bag, a keepsake for this exclusive event.
“Our goal is to create a welcoming space where people can come together, enjoy the plant, and make lasting memories,” said Brandon Levine, Founder of Mercy Wellness. “This isn’t just a game day event—it’s a unique experience that offers an early look at our new lounge. We’re building a community hub in Cotati that’s as special as the people we serve, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
Tickets are extremely limited, only 150 available, and they are selling fast.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: The Lounge @ Mercy Wellness, 7950 Redwood Drive, Suite #16, Cotati, CA 94931
Tickets: $80 each – Only 150 available
Purchase: Visit MercyWellness.com
About Mercy Wellness
Mercy Wellness is an award-winning, vertically integrated cannabis company and dispensary with deep local roots, proudly serving the North Bay since 2010. Locally owned and operated, Mercy Wellness offers dispensaries in Cotati and Santa Rosa, delivery throughout Sonoma and Marin counties, and operations spanning manufacturing, cultivation, nursery, distribution, and now the only licensed consumption lounge in the North Bay—continuing its commitment to community, quality, and innovation
Contact
Mercy Wellness
Ray Gonzales
707-795-1600
mercywellness.com
