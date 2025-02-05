Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $150,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
San Diego, CA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of student scholarships. The application period runs through March 5 and will support college-bound high school seniors, college students, and current or former foster students in San Diego and Riverside counties.
The non-profit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to selected students who are pursuing higher education and have a proven commitment to academic excellence and leadership in the community. Recipients of first-year foster student scholarships will also be eligible for second-year scholarships by continuing to meet the requirements.
To review eligibility requirements and apply, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation/.
“Our foundation has awarded over $1 million dollars in scholarships and grants since its inception in 2015 and we are proud to continue that commitment to local students and teachers. This would not be possible without the generous support of the entire community, and we thank local individuals, families, and businesses that have contributed to the foundation. With this continued support, we look forward to reaching even more students and teachers in the years ahead,” said Cal Coast Cares Foundation Manager Penney Newell.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, or Imperial County can become a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
