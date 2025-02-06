Lions Tigers & Bears Mourns the Loss of Beloved Lioness Suri
With heavy hearts, San Diego’s Animal Sanctuary shares the passing of the beloved lioness, Suri.
San Diego, CA, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A cherished resident of Lions Tigers & Bears for over 17 years, Suri touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Suri’s journey began in 2007 when she, along with her sister Jillian and brother Bakari, were rescued at just four weeks old from an unaccredited facility in Louisiana. The state attempted to shut down the facility due to safety and animal care violations, and Lions Tigers & Bears stepped in to provide the cubs with a safe and loving forever home.
Suri and Bakari suffered from metabolic bone disease—a tragic consequence of poor breeding practices and neglect at a young age. Despite dedicated, round-the-clock medical care, Bakari’s condition worsened, and he passed away in 2022. Suri continued to thrive under the compassionate and competent care of the sanctuary’s team.
On Saturday, January 25, Suri lost all use of her hind legs due to the progression of her illness. After exhausting every possible effort to help her, Founder and Director Bobbi Brink made the heartbreaking yet compassionate decision to let Suri go.
Lions Tigers & Bears is grateful for all donations that contributed to Suri living out the longest life she was able—in a humane, dignified, safe, and loving environment.
Lions Tigers & Bears invites the community to honor Suri’s memory by supporting its mission to provide a safe haven for animals in need. Donations can be made in her name, to help with the ongoing need to rescue and care for animals just like Suri.
www.LionsTigersandBears.com
Andre Marcel
(310) 871-7650
www.lionstigersandbears.org
