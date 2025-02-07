Lowry Solutions Launches Lowry Locate for Next-Generation Device and Asset Tracking
Brighton, MI, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Powered by Luna XIO, Lowry Locate transforms existing mobile devices and Wi-Fi infrastructure into a seamless tracking and asset management solution for retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Lowry Solutions proudly launches Lowry Locate, an intuitive software solution for real-time device and asset tracking, powered by Luna XIO’s secure Bluetooth-to-cloud protocol. The new partnership between Lowry and Luna enables retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare businesses to leverage their existing infrastructure to achieve next-generation asset tracking and management capabilities.
Lowry Locate software helps businesses tackle common challenges like lost devices and inefficient asset management by transforming their existing IoT infrastructure —such as mobile computers, handheld scanners, and Wi-Fi routers — into communications gateways that provide:
Real-time tracking and monitoring: Lowry Locate delivers visibility into device and asset locations (and even conditions), reducing downtime and optimizing resource management.
Cost savings on lost devices: Lowry Locate streamlines device recovery and prevents loss, significantly reducing annual device replacement costs.
Ease and security: Lowry Locate can be deployed in hours, and with secure data transmission and seamless integration into existing workflows, there is virtually no learning curve for staff.
“Lowry Locate brings a new level of operational efficiency to our customers,” said Sean Lowry, President of Lowry Solutions. “Our partnership with Luna allows us to offer advanced device tracking and asset management capabilities without requiring businesses to make significant investments in infrastructure or workforce training.”
Arman Maghbouleh, President of Luna XIO, added, “Our collaboration with Lowry Solutions enables businesses to transform their everyday internet infrastructure into a powerful asset-tracking network. This partnership empowers companies to track their devices in real-time and future-proof their operations with a secure and scalable solution.”
For more information, visit Lowry Locate.
About Lowry Solutions
Lowry Solutions is a global systems integrator specializing in Enterprise Mobility Services, IoT Solutions, and Managed Print Services. With decades of experience, Lowry’s expert consultants design and implement solutions that increase the visibility and traceability of assets while reducing the labor required to manage supply chains. Thousands of clients trust Lowry’s commitment to customer success and the exceptional support provided after deployment.
For more information, please visit lowrysolutions.com or call 888-881-2477.
About Luna XIO
Luna XIO is revolutionizing how industries connect and manage their assets and IoT devices through its secure, software-based Bluetooth-to-cloud communications protocol. By seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure, Luna empowers businesses to enhance operational efficiency without requiring expensive hardware upgrades. From improving supply chain visibility to reducing food waste and optimizing healthcare, retail, and manufacturing operations, Luna’s innovative technology is helping businesses drive smarter, more connected systems for the future.
For more information, visit LunaXIO.com.
Media Contacts:
Elizabeth Sattler
Digital Marketing Manager
Lowry Solutions
(810) 534-1683
elizabeths@lowrysolutions.com
Bradley Zaytsoff
Head of Marketing
Luna XIO
(604) 418-8027
brad@lunaxio.com
