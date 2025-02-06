New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Implements New Software to Improve Their Ability to Closing Gaps in Cancer Care
New York, NY, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coordinate Platform from Agamon Health will automate cancer centers’ ability to improve follow-up care and treatment.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the largest community cancer centers in the US, serving patients across New York State, announces a new partnership with Agamon Health. NYCBS uses the Agamon Health Coordinate platform to close care gaps in their cancer screening, early disease detection, and treatment monitoring programs by improving patient follow-up.
NYCBS has been using the Agamon Health Coordinate platform to improve the following for general radiology procedures across 41 locations:
1. Identify patients with gaps in their care based on their medical report, using advanced AI.
2. Automate the tracking, matching, and communication with referring providers and patients.
3. Improve the early diagnosis and appropriate follow-up care with these patients so they receive timely treatment.
“Patients undergoing cancer screening, treatment, or survivorship care require continuous attention and management. Manually handling these workflows places a significant burden on clinical teams and increases the risk of care gaps,” says Dr. Jeff Vacirca, Oncologist and CEO of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. “Agamon Health automation is revolutionizing our operations by helping us improve patient care, and enhance our ability to efficiently deliver that care while capturing more necessary patient referrals.”
During the first three months of using this new software to close patient care gap follow-ups automatically, NYCBS realized the following operational and financial benefits, which enabled NYCBS to quickly realize a 6X Return On Investment (ROI).
General radiology patients:
- 28% more patients returned for follow-up care, translating into an additional 500 imaging studies annually.
- Saved approximately $100K (annualized) in clinical staff costs.
- High-risk breast cancer patients:
- Identified these patients and notified their referring physician of their eligibility for breast MRI.
- 38% of these patients completed their breast MRI.
Michal Meiri, Agamon Health CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the company's collaboration, stating, "We are pleased that NYCBS has realized significant clinical and operational benefits after a short time using our platform. These results reinforce our belief that community cancer centers and cancer care, in general, can benefit from automating the closure of care gaps."
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority.
About Agamon Health:
Agamon Health is an innovative health-tech company focused on improving patient adherence to follow-up recommendations by automating the processes that enhance the effectiveness of cancer screening, incidental finding programs, and other early disease detection efforts. The Agamon Health Coordinate platform is an enterprise solution that can improve follow-up care across the entire patient care journey, from imaging surveillance to treatment to survivorship care. It automates manual follow-up processes to eliminate patient care gaps, improve organizational productivity, and create new downstream revenue streams. For additional information, visit agamonhealth.com
Media Contacts:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Sarah Gould
sgould@nycancer.com
Agamon Health
Dean Kaufman
dean@agamonhealth.com
