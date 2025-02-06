Hodson P.I. Joins the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud as an Associate Member
Temecula, CA, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hodson P.I., LLC, a premier private investigations firm specializing in insurance fraud detection, proudly announces its acceptance as an Associate Member of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. This prestigious membership reflects Hodson P.I.'s unwavering commitment to combating fraud, upholding ethical standards, and enhancing investigative strategies in the insurance industry.
Founded in 2003, Hodson P.I. has been a leader in fraud detection and investigative excellence for over two decades. The firm specializes in claims investigations, surveillance, social media intelligence, deep web research, AI-driven OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence), and electronic data recovery. By joining the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, Hodson P.I. further solidifies its role in the fight against fraudulent claims, ensuring insurance carriers and businesses receive accurate, reliable intelligence.
“The fight against insurance fraud is an ongoing battle, and our acceptance into the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud is a testament to our firm’s expertise and dedication,” said Justin D. Hodson, CPI, President and CEO of Hodson P.I. “As an Associate Member, we will actively contribute to industry initiatives, collaborate with fraud prevention leaders, and help shape policies that protect consumers and businesses from fraudulent schemes.”
The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, founded in 1993, is the nation's leading anti-fraud organization, bringing together insurers, government agencies, law enforcement, and consumer advocates to develop best practices, influence legislation, and educate the public on fraud prevention. As a Coalition Associate Member, Hodson P.I. will participate in industry discussions, share investigative insights, and support legislative efforts to strengthen fraud prevention laws.
For more information about Hodson P.I.’s fraud investigation services, visit www.hodsonpi.com or contact Nikki Tinsman at (714) 646-4545.
About Hodson P.I., LLC
Founded in 2003, Hodson P.I., LLC is a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance fraud detection, surveillance, social media sweeps, deep web research, AI-enhanced intelligence gathering, and electronic data recovery. With a commitment to accuracy, integrity, and industry-leading investigative solutions, Hodson P.I. serves insurance companies, attorneys, and corporate clients across the United States.
About the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud
Founded in 1993, the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud is a national organization that unites insurers, government agencies, consumer groups, and law enforcement in the fight against fraud. The Coalition focuses on advocacy, education, and collaborative fraud prevention strategies to protect businesses and consumers from fraudulent activities.
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
