Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Troy, MO, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring.
On March 3, 2024, a fire swept through the Woods Fort Golf clubhouse, causing millions in damage. The building, which housed a restaurant, commercial kitchen, bar, special event room, golf pro shop and cart garage, was a total loss. Club employees sifted through the ashes in the aftermath. “It was shocking, terrifying. I’m so, so grateful that no one was hurt,” said Lucy Hughes, President of Walters Golf Management.
Along with Woods Fort owners, the Thompson and Geeding families, Hughes was determined to rebuild, and the group turned the tragedy into an opportunity to build something new and exciting. "We dusted ourselves off, regrouped and pushed forward. Can’t keep us down long," she remarked.
Hughes tapped into her 35 years of experience in clubhouse and venue design and construction, having previously designed five different clubhouses and special event facilities including Innsbrook Resort and Bogey Hills. Woods Fort owners, Hughes, and their hospitality team worked alongside Baalman Architects and Martin General Contractors to breathe life into the new building design. “There is nothing like this in our area. The amount of thought and care put into this rebuild has been incredible. Everyone has worked together to create something extra special.”
The clubhouse building, in its entirety, will be enlarged over 5,000 sq ft and The Horizon Center at Woods Fort is a highlight of the rebuild, offering a versatile space for events for up to 160 guests. It is ideal for weddings, receptions, corporate gatherings, private parties, rehearsal dinners and more.
Key features of the new Horizon Center include:
Increased Capacity: The Horizon Room can seat up to 160 people comfortably, using the grand room, with the option of adding the private deck and patio.
Refined Design: The room boasts an elevated, modern aesthetic, enhanced by a stately stone wall and sophisticated neutral color scheme.
Private Bar & Deck Areas: A dedicated bar in the grand room ensures seamless service. The Horizon Center also offers an expansive deck (seating up to 130 guests) overlooking the golf course and rolling hills at Woods Fort.
In-House Catering: A full-service culinary team led by Woods Fort’s executive chef offers a variety of dining styles and menu selections - something for every taste. Gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options available.
"The Horizon Center and clubhouse are testaments to our owners’ commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences – whether you’re playing golf or planning a special gathering. Guests will be ‘wowed’ from the minute they walk in the front door,” said Jamie Wilmes, Woods Fort’s Clubhouse Manager.
The commercial kitchen was custom-designed by Lucy Hughes, Executive Chef Heather Cooper and their team. The kitchen was built to serve both large-scale catered events as well as the day-to-day orders of golfers and walk-in dining guests. The team has added double-stacked ovens, state-of-the-art flat grills, and even a quick-cooking pizza oven. “It’s truly the Cadillac of kitchens,” laughed chef Cooper.
The grand foyer has been expanded to include a light, bright entryway, soft seating, cocktail tables, a coat check office, restrooms and more. Accessibility has been made a priority, with ease of ingress and egress for guests of all abilities. Going in further, guests can have a separate, private experience in the Horizon Room, or enter the newly expanded, upscale restaurant and bar area. The menu will include options for all appetites and tastes. In the bar area, guests can watch their favorite St. Louis area teams on 75” TVs and sip on their favorite beer, wine or cocktails. The restaurant, bar and event spaces are expected to be ready to open by the end of April this year.
The owners and management team anticipate that the new Clubhouse bottom level which houses the new Woods Fort Pro Shop, bar, golf simulator room, and enclosed cart garage will be open at the end of March. The Pro Shop will feature three bays of digital golf simulators, where players can work on perfecting their technique, stance and swing. With sleek and comfortable lounge area seating with a full bar, golfers can play – even when the weather is not optimal for outdoor play. The indoor, fully enclosed garage for the brand new fleet of the latest GPS-enabled Club Car golf carts ensures they are in tip-top condition for a day on the course.
Those interested in hosting an event at Woods Fort – whether it’s at The Barn, The Horizon Center or on the patio are invited to tour the facilities during the “Barn-a-palooza” Event Showcase on Sunday, March 9, 2025. All events booked within 72 hours of this event will receive $700 off the facility fee and a free appetizer for their event. Dates are filling up quickly, so guests should inquire about bookings as early as possible to secure the desired date.
For more information or to inquire about hosting an event, please contact Jamie Wilmes, jwilmes@woodsfortgolf.com or call 636.528.0400.
About Woods Fort Golf Club
Woods Fort Golf Club is a premier golf destination in Troy, Mo., in Lincoln County. Opened in 1994, the redesigned club features an 18-hole championship public golf course, an expanded, new pro shop and golf simulator room, a full-service bar and restaurant, and a special event venue. Woods Fort also features The Barn at Woods Fort, the largest special event venue in Lincoln County.
About Woods Fort Golf Club
Woods Fort Golf Club is a premier golf destination in Troy, Mo., in Lincoln County. Opened in 1994, the redesigned club features an 18-hole championship public golf course, an expanded, new pro shop and golf simulator room, a full-service bar and restaurant, and a special event venue. Woods Fort also features The Barn at Woods Fort, the largest special event venue in Lincoln County.
Fire destroyed the original Woods Fort Golf Clubhouse.
The 30+ year old building was lost to an electrical fire in March, 2024.
Lucy Hughes with guests at Woods Fort's Open House
Walters Golf President, Lucy Hughes, explains the construction and design goals for the new clubhouse to guests at a recent open house.
