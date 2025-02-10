Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024

Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences.