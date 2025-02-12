Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Samuel Scoville as Senior Staff Accountant
Prism Tax & Accounting Services is pleased to announce the addition of Samuel Scoville as its new Senior Staff Accountant. Sam brings a wealth of experience in tax preparation, auditing, and client engagement, further strengthening Prism's commitment to delivering top-tier financial services.
Anacortes, WA, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prism Tax & Accounting Services is pleased to announce the addition of Samuel Scoville as its new Senior Staff Accountant. Sam brings a wealth of experience in tax preparation, auditing, and client engagement, further strengthening Prism's commitment to delivering top-tier financial services.
A dedicated accounting professional, Sam holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA. With a strong background in financial reporting and tax preparation, he is passionate about providing exceptional service and building long-term client trust through effective communication and accurate financial insights.
Beyond his professional expertise, Sam is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement. As a former mentor for the Western Washington University Accounting Mentorship Program, he has guided aspiring accountants in academic planning and career development, shaping the next generation of financial professionals.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the Prism Tax team,” said Dieter Drews, JD, Owner & CEO of Prism Tax & Accounting Services. “His technical expertise, client-focused approach, and dedication to mentorship align perfectly with our mission to provide trusted financial guidance. We are confident that his contributions will enhance the experience and success of our clients.”
As Prism Tax & Accounting Services continues to grow throughout the Skagit Valley, the firm remains committed to expanding its expertise and delivering personalized, high-quality financial solutions. With Sam’s addition, the team is even better positioned to support individuals and businesses with their tax and accounting needs.
For more information about Prism Tax & Accounting Services or to schedule a consultation, please visit PrismTaxServices.com or contact 360.293.5841.
About Prism Tax & Accounting Services:
Prism Tax & Accounting Services, based in Anacortes, WA, provides comprehensive tax and accounting services to individuals, small businesses, and organizations. With a commitment to personalized service and expert guidance, Prism helps clients navigate the complexities of tax planning, accounting, and financial management.
This press release is not intended as legal or investment advice.
Nothing contained herein is to be considered a solicitation, research material, an investment recommendation, or advice of any kind, and it is subject to change without notice. Any investments or strategies referenced herein do not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific person. Product suitability must be independently determined for each individual investor. Tax advice always depends on your particular personal situation and preferences. You should consult the appropriate financial professional regarding your specific circumstances. The material represents an assessment of financial, economic and tax law at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Information is based on data gathered from what we believe are reliable sources. It is not guaranteed as to accuracy, does not purport to be complete, and is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions.
A dedicated accounting professional, Sam holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA. With a strong background in financial reporting and tax preparation, he is passionate about providing exceptional service and building long-term client trust through effective communication and accurate financial insights.
Beyond his professional expertise, Sam is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement. As a former mentor for the Western Washington University Accounting Mentorship Program, he has guided aspiring accountants in academic planning and career development, shaping the next generation of financial professionals.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the Prism Tax team,” said Dieter Drews, JD, Owner & CEO of Prism Tax & Accounting Services. “His technical expertise, client-focused approach, and dedication to mentorship align perfectly with our mission to provide trusted financial guidance. We are confident that his contributions will enhance the experience and success of our clients.”
As Prism Tax & Accounting Services continues to grow throughout the Skagit Valley, the firm remains committed to expanding its expertise and delivering personalized, high-quality financial solutions. With Sam’s addition, the team is even better positioned to support individuals and businesses with their tax and accounting needs.
For more information about Prism Tax & Accounting Services or to schedule a consultation, please visit PrismTaxServices.com or contact 360.293.5841.
About Prism Tax & Accounting Services:
Prism Tax & Accounting Services, based in Anacortes, WA, provides comprehensive tax and accounting services to individuals, small businesses, and organizations. With a commitment to personalized service and expert guidance, Prism helps clients navigate the complexities of tax planning, accounting, and financial management.
This press release is not intended as legal or investment advice.
Nothing contained herein is to be considered a solicitation, research material, an investment recommendation, or advice of any kind, and it is subject to change without notice. Any investments or strategies referenced herein do not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific person. Product suitability must be independently determined for each individual investor. Tax advice always depends on your particular personal situation and preferences. You should consult the appropriate financial professional regarding your specific circumstances. The material represents an assessment of financial, economic and tax law at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Information is based on data gathered from what we believe are reliable sources. It is not guaranteed as to accuracy, does not purport to be complete, and is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions.
Contact
Prism Tax and Accounting Services, LLC.Contact
Dieter Drews, JD
360-293-5841
https://prismtaxservices.com
Dieter Drews, JD
360-293-5841
https://prismtaxservices.com
Multimedia
Categories