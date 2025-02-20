Ruchi Harnal of Harnal Travel Named to Travel + Leisure Magazine’s A-List

Georgetown-based travel advisor Ruchi Harnal has been named to Travel + Leisure’s list of the world’s most influential trip specialists for her expertise in multigenerational travel. Founder of Harnal Travel, she has visited over 160 countries and previously earned recognition from Condé Nast Traveler. Her firm, established in 2019, specializes in curated, immersive travel experiences that strengthen family bonds and provide exclusive, personalized journeys.