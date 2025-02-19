BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars® Named NEXTY Awards Finalist at Expo West 2025

New protein bar with pure brain power is making waves in growing functional foods market. New BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars® have been named a finalist for a NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West 2025. BrainCare Omega 3 Bars® feature a patent-pending blend of powerful brain targeted nutrients like Omega 3 EPA DHA ALA, Vitamins, Minerals, and Protein.