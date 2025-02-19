BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars® Named NEXTY Awards Finalist at Expo West 2025
New protein bar with pure brain power is making waves in growing functional foods market. New BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars® have been named a finalist for a NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West 2025. BrainCare Omega 3 Bars® feature a patent-pending blend of powerful brain targeted nutrients like Omega 3 EPA DHA ALA, Vitamins, Minerals, and Protein.
Reno, NV, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars®, a Nutrient Survival LLC brand, have been named a finalist for a NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West 2025. The NEXTY Awards, recognized as the highest honor for innovation in natural foods, spotlight new products that are changing the way Americans eat.
“Receiving this recognition as a finalist in the Functional Food & Beverage Category amongst thousands of potential products is an incredible honor. While we are proud to deliver unparalleled brain health and performance with our patent-pending, nutrient loaded bars, we’re even more excited about helping people with a product that could change their lives,” said Eric Christianson, CEO of BrainCare. “We are born with a beautiful brain designed to last our entire lifetime, but sadly 1 in 3 seniors are dying with some form of dementia or cognitive decline. Nutrition is the cornerstone for changing this, which is why we developed our delicious Omega 3 Bar.”
BrainCare Omega 3 Bars® are a breakthrough in functional nutrition, featuring a patent-pending blend of powerful brain targeted nutrients. Available in four delicious flavors – Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Apple Almond Crunch – each delicious bar is packed with:
● 1,905mg+ of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA + DHA + ALA)
● 100%+ daily value of 13 essential vitamins
● 10g of protein, including 1.5g of collagen
In addition, the bars are gluten-free and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
Visit them at Expo West
Taste how delicious pure brain power can be. Find them at Booth #8006 in the Hot Products Pavilion on Level 3 at Expo West in Anaheim, March 4-7, 2025.
About BrainCare®
Launched in 2024 by Nutrient Survival LLC, BrainCare is a purpose driven brand built on the belief that essential nutrients, not pills, are what our bodies need to thrive. The same goes for our brains. The more brain targeted nutrients you feed it, the more you'll keep your brain strong for life. Love your beautiful brain, and it will love you back. Find BrainCare Omega 3 Bars at Central Market, Costco, Amazon, hundreds of Local Independent Natural Food Grocers and www.EatToThink.com.
