Gray Growth Strategies Partners with PetFood Brokers to Support Pet Food Brands Expanding Into U.S. and Global Markets
Gray Growth Strategies, an e-commerce consulting and product development firm, has announced a partnership with PetFood Brokers, a brokerage firm specializing in the pet food industry. The collaboration is intended to support pet food brands seeking to expand into the U.S. and international markets, with a focus on e-commerce growth and supply chain solutions.
New York, NY, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gray Growth Strategies, an e-commerce consulting and product development firm, has announced a partnership with PetFood Brokers, a brokerage firm specializing in the pet food industry. The collaboration is intended to support pet food brands seeking to expand into the U.S. and international markets, with a focus on e-commerce growth and supply chain solutions.
As part of this initiative, Gray Growth Strategies has launched PetFoodConnect.com, a platform designed to help pet food brands navigate market entry, logistics, and online retail channels, including Amazon.
A Resource for Pet Food Brands Entering the U.S. Market
PetFoodConnect.com provides industry-specific support for pet food brands entering or expanding within the U.S. e-commerce sector. The platform offers strategic guidance on regulatory compliance, fulfillment, distribution partnerships, and digital marketing, aiming to simplify the transition for companies unfamiliar with the complexities of the market.
PetFood Brokers’ Role in Market Expansion
Founded in 2014, PetFood Brokers works with manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to facilitate B2B connections within the pet industry. The company provides sales representation, market insights, and access to its ONE PLACE B2B Online Exhibition, where businesses can connect with potential buyers and industry partners.
Through this partnership, pet food brands will have access to industry networks, e-commerce expertise, and support in supply chain optimization as they expand their market presence.
Industry Insights from Gray Growth Strategies and PetFood Brokers
Richard Gray, President of Gray Growth Strategies, said the partnership is designed to help brands overcome the logistical and operational challenges of e-commerce expansion.
"Many pet food companies, particularly those entering the U.S. market, face challenges related to fulfillment, regulatory compliance, and online sales strategies," said Gray. "PetFoodConnect.com provides the resources needed to navigate these complexities and establish a competitive presence."
A spokesperson from PetFood Brokers highlighted the role of industry partnerships in supporting emerging brands.
"Expanding into new markets requires both industry knowledge and strategic execution," the company stated. "By working with Gray Growth Strategies, we aim to provide pet food brands with the guidance and market access necessary for long-term success."
About Gray Growth Strategies
Gray Growth Strategies provides consulting services for pet and human food brands seeking to expand in the U.S. e-commerce market. The firm specializes in market entry strategies, digital commerce, logistics, and brand development. For more information, visit graygrowth.com.
About PetFood Brokers
PetFood Brokers is a B2B brokerage firm specializing in pet food sales and distribution. Established in 2014, the company offers market representation, trade partnerships, and a virtual B2B exhibition platform, ONE PLACE, to connect businesses with buyers and distributors worldwide. Learn more at petfoodbrokers.com.
Contact
Richard Gray
212-247-1800
https://www.graygrowth.com/
