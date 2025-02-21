Criminal Defense Attorney Carlos Pelayo Gonzalez Takes Center Stage in Univision’s True Crime Series "C.D.I."
Miami, FL, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Univision is shifting gears in its late-night programming, replacing its iconic telenovela slot with an exciting new true crime show, C.D.I. (Código de Investigación / Investigation Code). This marks the network's first-ever foray into true crime, a genre that has been rapidly growing in popularity, particularly among younger, Spanish-speaking audiences.
The show premiered Tuesday, January 14, 2025, C.D.I. and airs live Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, succeeding the finale of El precio de amarte. Hosted by Borja Voces, co-anchor of Noticiero Univision Edición Digital, C.D.I. promises to explore some of the most shocking and captivating criminal cases, both past and present.
One of the most intriguing elements of the show is the involvement of Carlos Pelayo Gonzalez, a prominent criminal defense attorney whose expertise showcasing as part of the program's insightful analysis. Mr. Gonzalez is known for his keen legal mind and ability to navigate complex criminal cases, and his participation in C.D.I. will offer viewers a unique perspective on the criminal justice system. As part of the expert panel, Mr. Gonzalez breaks down the legal intricacies of high-profile criminal cases, providing critical analysis and shedding light on the role of defense attorneys in criminal investigations and trials.
While C.D.I. is not an investigative show in the traditional sense, it will present a compelling mix of commentary and analysis on past criminal cases, along with real-time updates on ongoing investigations. Mr. Gonzalez, alongside other legal experts and commentators provide deep insights into the nuances of defense strategies, courtroom tactics, and the broader implications of criminal law, giving viewers a rare and informed look into the legal process behind these sensational cases.
The premiere episodes focus on high-profile cases such as the tragic murder of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén and the case of Félix Verdejo, the former Olympic boxer convicted of murder. These cases, and others from across the U.S. and Latin America, are examined with a blend of historical analysis and live updates, ensuring that C.D.I. delivers both a comprehensive and current view of the world of criminal law.
According to Grizeida Roman, the show's executive producer, the goal of C.D.I. is to craft compelling narratives while respecting the experiences of the victims. "Our mission is to engage viewers with thoughtful, ethical storytelling that doesn’t shy away from the complexities of these cases," Roman says. "With the expertise of our panel, including attorneys like Carlos Pelayo Gonzalez, aim to provide meaningful insights that resonate with audiences."
This move is part of Univision's broader strategy to diversify its programming and appeal to a wider range of viewers, particularly in light of shifting audience preferences. "By tapping into the growing interest in true crime among Hispanic audiences, especially younger demographics, we’re able to bring fresh, genre-driven content to our viewers," says Barbara Musa Ruiz, Univision’s Vice President of Programming Strategy.
With a well-rounded panel that includes experts like Mr. Gonzalez, C.D.I. is set to bring a new and thought-provoking format to late-night television, offering a mix of gripping stories and in-depth legal analysis. Univision is betting that this new direction will not only attract fresh viewers but also help retain its loyal audience, bridging the gap between its traditional telenovela roots and the growing demand for true crime content.
The show premiered Tuesday, January 14, 2025, C.D.I. and airs live Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, succeeding the finale of El precio de amarte. Hosted by Borja Voces, co-anchor of Noticiero Univision Edición Digital, C.D.I. promises to explore some of the most shocking and captivating criminal cases, both past and present.
One of the most intriguing elements of the show is the involvement of Carlos Pelayo Gonzalez, a prominent criminal defense attorney whose expertise showcasing as part of the program's insightful analysis. Mr. Gonzalez is known for his keen legal mind and ability to navigate complex criminal cases, and his participation in C.D.I. will offer viewers a unique perspective on the criminal justice system. As part of the expert panel, Mr. Gonzalez breaks down the legal intricacies of high-profile criminal cases, providing critical analysis and shedding light on the role of defense attorneys in criminal investigations and trials.
While C.D.I. is not an investigative show in the traditional sense, it will present a compelling mix of commentary and analysis on past criminal cases, along with real-time updates on ongoing investigations. Mr. Gonzalez, alongside other legal experts and commentators provide deep insights into the nuances of defense strategies, courtroom tactics, and the broader implications of criminal law, giving viewers a rare and informed look into the legal process behind these sensational cases.
The premiere episodes focus on high-profile cases such as the tragic murder of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén and the case of Félix Verdejo, the former Olympic boxer convicted of murder. These cases, and others from across the U.S. and Latin America, are examined with a blend of historical analysis and live updates, ensuring that C.D.I. delivers both a comprehensive and current view of the world of criminal law.
According to Grizeida Roman, the show's executive producer, the goal of C.D.I. is to craft compelling narratives while respecting the experiences of the victims. "Our mission is to engage viewers with thoughtful, ethical storytelling that doesn’t shy away from the complexities of these cases," Roman says. "With the expertise of our panel, including attorneys like Carlos Pelayo Gonzalez, aim to provide meaningful insights that resonate with audiences."
This move is part of Univision's broader strategy to diversify its programming and appeal to a wider range of viewers, particularly in light of shifting audience preferences. "By tapping into the growing interest in true crime among Hispanic audiences, especially younger demographics, we’re able to bring fresh, genre-driven content to our viewers," says Barbara Musa Ruiz, Univision’s Vice President of Programming Strategy.
With a well-rounded panel that includes experts like Mr. Gonzalez, C.D.I. is set to bring a new and thought-provoking format to late-night television, offering a mix of gripping stories and in-depth legal analysis. Univision is betting that this new direction will not only attract fresh viewers but also help retain its loyal audience, bridging the gap between its traditional telenovela roots and the growing demand for true crime content.
Contact
Miami PRContact
Thea Thompson
305-389-0566
Thea Thompson
305-389-0566
Categories