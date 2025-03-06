Merito Joins Forces with Checkmarx to Deliver Industry-Leading Application Security Platform
Merito customers will benefit from developer-friendly, code-to-cloud application security with Checkmarx One.
Boulder, CO, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Merito today announced that it has partnered with Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security for the enterprise, to deliver the cloud-native enterprise AppSec platform Checkmarx One to customers. With this reseller partnership, Merito will expand its cybersecurity portfolio and business scope, providing customers with solutions to remediate vulnerabilities found throughout the entire software development lifecycle from code to cloud.
Merito selected Checkmarx because organizations need comprehensive, developer-friendly security solutions that integrate into their existing workflows. Their unified platform, which includes SAST, Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Infrastructure as Code (IaC), AI Security, Container Security, Software Supply Chain Security and API Security, is designed to provide code-to-cloud protection without slowing down innovation. Chris Carpenter, Chief Operating Officer of Merito emphasized the significance of the partnership:
“Enterprise organizations are under more pressure than ever to build and deploy software quickly while ensuring security isn’t an afterthought. This partnership gives our customers access to best-in-class application security that doesn’t just identity risks, it empowers engineering teams to fix them faster and more efficiently. This collaboration will move the needle for our customers by helping them build secure apps without compromising speed or agility.”
Through this partnership, Merito continues its commitment to helping enterprises adopt software solutions that drive business value, while meeting the highest security standards. Checkmarx One is the industry's most comprehensive Application Security (AppSec) platform, allowing simple integration of one-click AppSec testing with its industry-leading technology. The platform is designed for cloud-native development and is delivered from the cloud. Checkmarx One seamlessly secures an organization’s entire codebase, enabling development and security teams to deliver and deploy more secure code.
“We’re thrilled to have Merito as part of the Checkmarx partner network. Merito’s executives, customer-facing teams and practice leaders are true experts in the application security space delivering successful business outcomes to our joint customers,” said Jon Kozimor AMS Channel Leader at Checkmarx.
For more information on how Merito and Checkmarx can strengthen your application security strategy, visit www.merito.com or the Checkmarx One Application Security Platform page.
About Checkmarx
Checkmarx helps the world’s largest enterprises get ahead of application risk without slowing down development. More applications, faster pipelines and growing threats are all contributing to skyrocketing risk. Checkmarx helps end the guesswork in identifying the most critical issues to fix. Giving AppSec the tools they need while letting developers work the way they want, from DevOps pipelines to developer experience, Checkmarx helps security and development teams work better together – all on a unified application security platform. That’s why so many enterprises rely on Checkmarx to scan over one trillion lines of code each year, see 2X ROI, and improve developer productivity on security tasks by 50%. Checkmarx. Always Ready to Run.
About Merito
Merito is your preferred Value-Added Reseller (VAR) specializing in digital transformation with a focus on Application Security, Quality, and DevOps (DevSecOps). As a trusted advisor we leverage decades of experience to help teams effectively integrate enterprise software solutions ensuring the timely delivery of secure and robust applications. Our expertise ranges from DevOps consulting, tool implementation, and change management facilitating successful adoption and ongoing optimization of SDLC tools. We deliver secure, efficient, and transformative solutions that drive lasting and impactful change within your organization.
