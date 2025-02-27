World-Renowned Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, & Naomi Morgan, LMHC Announces Release of Transformative Hypnotic Audio Recordings

Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, a distinguished Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Certified Hypnotherapy Instructor, Rapid Resolution Practioner and Boston Neurodynamics trained Neurotherapist, humbly announces the release of a comprehensive catalog of hypnotic audio recordings originally designed to support veterans in overcoming the challenges associated with PTSD and related emotional struggles, including fear, anger, panic, grief, & anxiety.