World-Renowned Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, & Naomi Morgan, LMHC Announces Release of Transformative Hypnotic Audio Recordings
Destin, FL, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- World-Renowned Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, and Naomi Morgan, LMHC Announces Release of their Transformative TruceTalk® Hypnotic Audio Recordings.
Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, and Naomi Morgan, LMHC both distinguished Certified Clinical Hypnotherapists and Certified Hypnotherapy Instructor, Rapid Resolution Practitioners and Boston Neurodynamics trained Neurotherapist, and long time member of the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association as well as the American Council of Hypnotist Examiners founded by Gil Boyne, also a veteran, humbly announces the release part 1 of a comprehensive and extensive 34 year catalog of hypnotic audio recordings originally designed to support veterans and their families in overcoming the challenges associated with PTSD and related emotional struggles, including fear, anger, panic, grief, anxiety, and depression, to the general public. As a Preferred Provider to the Department of Veterans Affairs Community Care Program for Clinical Hypnotherapy, for many years, Rev. Lenzy & Morgan, LMHC both veterans has dedicated their careers to transforming the lives of thousands of veterans worldwide through innovative therapeutic techniques.
Together with his spouse, Licensed Mental Health Counselor Naomi Morgan, LMHC, also a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Rev. Lenzy co-founded the Lenzy Morgan Clinical Hypnotherapy Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing accessible mental healthcare services. Located at the Coastal Counseling Clinical Hypnotherapy & Psychotherapy Center in Destin, Florida, the institute has a steadfast policy of never turning away anyone in need of mental health support.
In a remarkable turn of events, after both Rev. Lenzy and Ms. Morgan faced significant health challenges, including the loss of Dr. Lenzy's eyesight and both being diagnosed with cancer, they recognized the urgent need to share their life-changing techniques with a broader audience. Tragically, following the untimely passing of Naomi, Dr. Lenzy has continued their mission by making their hypnotic audio recordings available for download on their website, www.trucetalk.com.
The TruceTalk® Hypnosis audio recordings have gained immense popularity, with medical professionals in ketamine infusion clinics referring to them as “The Key to Unlocking The Mind.” These recordings were originally designed to be listened to in the comfort and safety of one’s home, yet are Now providing a powerful tool for healing during ketamine infusion sessions and beyond.
Listeners can find TruceTalk® Hypnosis on popular streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeart Radio, making it easier than ever for veterans and their families to access these transformative resources.
The Lenzy Morgan Clinical Hypnotherapy Institute is also on a mission to train mental healthcare providers in the science of hypnosis, ensuring that more individuals can benefit from these effective therapeutic techniques. Veterans have consistently praised their experiences, highlighting the profound impact of clinical hypnotherapy on their mental health and well-being.
For those interested in exploring the benefits of hypnotherapy, a clinical referral may be required for specific concerns. We invite you to listen in and discover the transformative power of TruceTalk® Hypnosis.
About Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT:
Rev. Charles B. Lenzy is an Army Veteran and world-renowned Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and educator with a passion for helping veterans and their families. His extensive experience and dedication to mental health have made him a leading figure in the field of clinical hypnotherapy.
About the Lenzy Morgan Clinical Hypnotherapy Institute:
Founded by Rev. Charles B. Lenzy and Naomi Morgan, the Lenzy Morgan Clinical Hypnotherapy Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accessible mental healthcare services and training mental health professionals in the science of hypnosis located at the Coastal Counseling Clinical Hypnotherapy & Psychotherapy Center in Destin, Featured on Psychology Today! Veterans talk to veterans and Veterans ask for them by name. Hypnosis Works!
For more information, please visit:
www.trucetalk.com http://www.trucetalk.com
www.coastalcounselingdestin.com
Instagram: @trucetalkhypnosis
YouTube: @TruceTalk or contact us at customercare@trucetalk.com.
Training Therapists to be Clinical Hypnotherapists
Annual National Guild of Hypnotist Convention Banquet & Awards Ceremony
