The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
Wooster, OH, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build contractor for this transformative project, working closely with the committee to ensure the theater’s rich legacy was honored while equipping it for the future.
“The Lyric Theater is more than just a building—it’s an investment in our community’s future,” said AJ Lammers, President of Freeman Building Systems. “Restoring such a well known landmark in downtown Wooster has been an honor, and we are excited to see it become the center of memorable experiences, adding value to our community for years to come.”
This restoration represents a significant step forward for downtown Wooster, offering a state-of-the-art venue for performances, community gatherings, and cultural enrichment. The project’s completion is a testament to the collaboration and vision of the dedicated committee members, local leaders, and the skilled professionals who brought it to life.
The Lyric Theater’s reopening marks the beginning of a new chapter—one that blends historic charm, with modern amenities, ensuring it remains a focal point of Wooster’s vibrant downtown.
For more information about the Lyric Theater or to learn more about Freeman Building Systems’ role in shaping community spaces, visit FreemanBuilding.com.
About Freeman Building Systems
Freeman Building Systems is a premier design-build contractor based in Wooster, Ohio, specializing in innovative facilities across a range of industries. With over three decades of experience, the company is committed to delivering quality construction solutions that exceed expectations, ensuring every project adds lasting value to the communities it serves.
