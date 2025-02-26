THEO Announces ClarityAI - Brand Compliance Technology That is 500x Faster and 20% More Accurate for Automotive OEMs

This release is targeted to Automotive OEMs and is the most significant retail marketing, co-op/compliance technology evolution in decades for driving the success of Tier 3 advertising programs within automotive, motorcycles, and powersports. While everything in marketing has changed over the past 5-10 years, the co-op/compliance programs haven't kept up and are costing Tier 1 Automakers hundreds of millions of dollars a year. ClarityAI is patent pending.