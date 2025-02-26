THEO Announces ClarityAI - Brand Compliance Technology That is 500x Faster and 20% More Accurate for Automotive OEMs
This release is targeted to Automotive OEMs and is the most significant retail marketing, co-op/compliance technology evolution in decades for driving the success of Tier 3 advertising programs within automotive, motorcycles, and powersports. While everything in marketing has changed over the past 5-10 years, the co-op/compliance programs haven't kept up and are costing Tier 1 Automakers hundreds of millions of dollars a year. ClarityAI is patent pending.
New York, NY, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- THEO, a leader in innovative marketing technology solutions announces the release of ClarityAI, the automotive industry’s first brand compliance review and audit platform to use artificial intelligence. ClarityAI reviews OEM and dealer creative campaigns against the brand standards for each individual OEM. ClarityAI, replaces the antiquated, human-led review processes that have bogged down Tier-3 dealer advertising since the dawn of digital advertising. The powerful ClarityAI engine considers hundreds of branding guidelines and provides an unbiased review based on the ad campaign’s imagery, pricing, tonality, language, superlatives, unsubstantiated claims and much more. ClarityAI then delivers an approval or denial back to the dealer in less than 60 seconds. This "one-minute pre-approval" replaces the historic 8-business hour “industry standard” that "leading" co-op vendors have been stumbling to deliver for the past three decades.
The introduction of ClarityAI has completely replaced that paradigm and now provides a brand pre-approval process that is 500 times faster and 20% more accurate than “today’s impossibly slow and imprecise standard.” With ClarityAI, there is no reason to ever go back to this bygone era.
ClarityAI is an embedded technology within THEO’s co-op/compliance solution, Clarity. Clarity is THEO’s ground-breaking co-op/compliance solution that was developed to provide complete transparency to retail co-op programs within automotive and other retail organizations. Clarity’s inclusion of real-time performance tracking for all digital media campaigns deployed by individual dealers, franchisees, and stores has become the new standard due to the platform’s ability to measure ROI/ROAS in real-time.
Clarity manages all the traditional processes of co-op and compliance programs and uses brand new technologies to connect the performance of the media campaigns with the efficacy of the media budget spent by the dealers. Clarity is the first enterprise level tool to identify, track, and measure the effectiveness of Tier III media budgets. Clarity also assures the brand is properly funding appropriate media spend and reliably eliminates almost all fraud potential with approved spend.
THEO’s CTO Keith Caswell states, “Clarity may be the most impactful tool any OEM can onboard because it brings transparency to the massively cloaked Tier-3 co-op budgets. Clarity provides campaign level performance metrics across the hundreds of thousands of media campaigns deployed by dealers, franchisees, and stores. Clarity is the first solution that measures the efficacy of the hundreds of millions of advertising dollars spent by their Tier-3 dealers.”
THEO’s CRO Gabe Winslow adds, “For more than twenty years, OEMs have shelled out tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Tier-3 dealer advertising without having any mechanism to track ROI/ROAS. Clarity removes the blinders and provides direct digital performance tracking for all Tier-3 media using their existing co-op program structure.”
In addition to speed and accuracy, ClarityAI technology will, in most cases, decrease the cost OEMs pay to manage their Tier-3 co-op/compliance programs by more than 50%, saving them millions of dollars each year.
Contact for Journalists:
THEO Agency
Gabe Winslow
Phone: +1 503-358-7470
Email: gabe.winslow@theo.agency
THEO Agency (Portland, OR) is an agency leader in media customer acquisition and retention. THEO’s team has core experience in automotive co-op and compliance programs plus dealer customer data and analytics. THEO provides solutions, specializing in innovative technology that helps organizations streamline their operations, reduce risk, and improve compliance. With a focus on delivering high-quality, user-friendly tools, the ClarityAI product is committed to driving change and helping businesses stay ahead of evolving industry challenges. THEO has expertise in Media Buying Power, Deep Tech + Analytics/Data Science, paired with Conversion Focused Optimization and Performance Media Creative.
