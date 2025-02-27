ViXC Unveils Powerful Upgrades: Smarter Search, One-Click Custom Albums & More
ViXC, an AI-powered photo search and management platform, has introduced new features designed to improve how users organize, search, and share their photo collections.
The latest update includes enhanced single click location search capabilities, dynamic album creation, and improved sharing options. Among the key additions is Apparel Search by Color, a tool that enables users to locate photos based on the colors of clothing, offering practical applications for fashion enthusiasts, retailers, and photographers.
New Features in This Release:
SmartFind™ – Enables users to search for images using labels, location, age group, sentiment, and people.
Apparel Search by Color – Identifies and retrieves photos based on clothing colors.
One-Click Custom Albums – Allows users to group and organize photos instantly.
SmartAlbum™ – Automatically updates albums when new matching photos are added.
Easy Album Downloads – Provides bulk downloads with organized file names.
Seamless Sharing – Offers link-based or email-sharing options for quick access.
"Our goal is to simplify photo management through AI-driven solutions," said, Chief AI Strategist at ViXC. "User feedback has played a critical role in shaping these updates, and we remain committed to refining the platform based on their insights."
For more information, visit https://www.vixc.com.
For Media Inquiries:
Robin Cooley
rcooley@vixc.com
About ViXC
ViXC is an AI-driven platform revolutionizing photo search and organization. By integrating advanced recognition technologies, ViXC makes it easier than ever to find, manage, and share memories.
