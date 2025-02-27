CPUcoin Unveils MAITRIX™ at ETHDenver: a Scalable, Multi-Platform AI Hub and Marketplace

CPUcoin launches MAITRIX, a universal AI hub with 75+ LLMs, 100+ languages, and global access. Available on web, iOS, and Android, it offers a unified account for chatbots, image & code generators with pay-as-you-go options for open-source models. Aims to democratize AI with broad language support and future $CPU integration.