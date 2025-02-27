CPUcoin Unveils MAITRIX™ at ETHDenver: a Scalable, Multi-Platform AI Hub and Marketplace
CPUcoin launches MAITRIX, a universal AI hub with 75+ LLMs, 100+ languages, and global access. Available on web, iOS, and Android, it offers a unified account for chatbots, image & code generators with pay-as-you-go options for open-source models. Aims to democratize AI with broad language support and future $CPU integration.
Denver, CO, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CPUcoin, a leading innovator in decentralized computing, is proud to announce the launch of MAITRIX™, a transformative AI hub designed to revolutionize AI access and CPUcoin’s utility. Debuting at ETH Denver, MAITRIX provides a unified platform for users to access a comprehensive suite of AI tools, including chatbots, image generators, and code generators, all under a single account.
Maitrix is available now on the web, via mobile apps for Google Android and Apple iOS devices, creating a universal user experience. The platform's architecture enables high scalability globally via Google Cloud and will interface with CPUcoin's mining nodes at various tier levels, offering opportunities to earn CPUcoin's native cryptocurrency. $CPU can then be used to pay for AI services within the MAITRIX ecosystem in the future.
“We are thrilled to launch MAITRIX and open up access to AI-driven solutions for a broader audience,” said Sean Barger, Managing Director of CPUcoin. “Our core objective is to democratize AI by providing a user-friendly and localized interface to all the languages AI supports. MAITRIX also eliminates minimum monthly charges for open-source models, offering a pay-as-you-go system that’s both accessible and budget-friendly.”
MAITRIX offers a comprehensive suite of AI tools, connecting to various LLMs (Large Language Models) from leading providers, including Google Gemini, Meta, Open AI, Mistral, Anthropic, DeepSeek, Grok, and Alibaba’s latest Qwen for chat, image, and code generation. The platform will be supporting open-source models decentralized on the CPUcoin Computing Global Network (CGN), ensuring excellent price performance and flexibility for future growth.
MAITRIX offers controlled pay models with a Plus subscription and 250 credits for only $4.99 USD per month. All token useage is calculated on-the-fly and debited as credits to show customers exactly what each AI costs to use per request. This includes Gemini Pro and Flash, Open AI 4o, o1, Gemma, Mistral, Llama 3.1, GPT 4, Grok, DeepSeek V3, and Qwen 2.5. Open-source models come at no subscription cost, with users paying only for the LLM time that they use.
Key features of MAITRIX include:
Unprecedented Language Support: Supports over 100 languages simultaneously in the UI, representing all of the languages supported across a combined set of LLM integrations.
Inference History: All inference history is stored for reference and can be resumed anytime, making it easy to track, compare results, and continue sessions.
Unified Account Access: A single account provides access to all models, eliminating the need for multiple logins and subscriptions.
Advanced Models: Includes the Dalle-E 3 image model working with simple natural language, supporting HD image generation, and excellent programming/coding models such as DeepSeek, Gemini Pro 2.0, Qwen 2.5, Phind Code, and Code Llama.
Weekly Model Updates: Models are updated weekly, providing fast and easy access to all new models as they release, such as Grok 3 and GPT 5 coming soon.
Next-generation automatic LLM provisioning will provide decentralize automatic model provisioning both in the sharing economy and on-prem to enable enterprise data silos with future releases.
To learn more about MAITRIX and to sign up for an account, please visit cpucoin.io MAITRIX is available immediately globally via web app, iOS App Store and Android Google Play App Store.
About CPUcoin
CPUcoin is a leading innovator in decentralized computing. The company's mission is to make computing power and applications accessible and affordable for everyone, while also promoting a sharing economy that benefits all participants. See the new MAITRIX info and more at cpucoin.io.
