AI MINDSystems Foundation and GenoBank.io Announce Strategic Partnership at ETHDenver to Advance Decentralized Biobanking and Healthcare Innovation

AI MINDSystems and GenoBank.io partner at ETHDenver to advance decentralized biobanking. Integrating GenoBank.io’s BioNFT™ into the AI MINDSystems Trusted Data Ecosystem™ empowers individuals with control over their biosamples via ‘lockable’ NFTs. This collaboration aims to create secure, privacy-preserving solutions for digital biology, precision health, and research, using blockchain and Web3 technologies. They also plan to launch WISDOM Networks™ for data-driven healthcare transformation.