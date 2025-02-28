AI MINDSystems Foundation and GenoBank.io Announce Strategic Partnership at ETHDenver to Advance Decentralized Biobanking and Healthcare Innovation
AI MINDSystems and GenoBank.io partner at ETHDenver to advance decentralized biobanking. Integrating GenoBank.io’s BioNFT™ into the AI MINDSystems Trusted Data Ecosystem™ empowers individuals with control over their biosamples via ‘lockable’ NFTs. This collaboration aims to create secure, privacy-preserving solutions for digital biology, precision health, and research, using blockchain and Web3 technologies. They also plan to launch WISDOM Networks™ for data-driven healthcare transformation.
Denver, CO, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AI MINDSystems Foundation, a non-profit organization building a decentralized trusted data and ethical AI ecosystem for healthcare, social services, and life sciences innovation, and GenoBank.io, a pioneer in decentralized biobanking using BioNFT™ technology, today announced a strategic partnership at ETHDenver 2025 to accelerate the development and adoption of secure and privacy-preserving solutions for managing and utilizing the digital biology form of biosamples for precision health and clinical research. The companies are conducting a webinar on their partnership on March 12 from 12:00-1:00pm EST (registration details below).
This partnership integrates GenoBank.io's BioNFT™ framework into the AI MINDSystems Trusted Data Ecosystem™, empowering individuals to securely store, manage, and control access to their biosamples, represented as 'lockable' non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This integration will empower individuals with greater control over their digital biological data derived from biosamples and facilitate new opportunities for research, personalized medicine, and drug discovery.
Both organizations are committed to ethical data and AI governance and align their intellectual property (IP) strategies with Story Protocol, a Web3 protocol for registering, managing, and licensing IP. This collaboration will further enhance the security and transparency of data and AI transactions within both ecosystems.
“We are thrilled to partner with GenoBank.io to advance our shared vision of a truly person-centered global healthcare system,” said Heather Leigh Flannery, Co-Founder and CEO of AI MINDSystems Foundation. “Integrating GenoBank.io’s BioNFTs into our ecosystem will empower individuals with direct ownership and far greater control over their digital biosample data and create completely new opportunities for precision health and decentralized research across the healthcare and life sciences industries.”
“Announcing this partnership at ETHDenver underscores our commitment to building a decentralized future for biobanking,” said Daniel Uribe, Founder and CEO of GenoBank.io. “By combining our expertise in BioNFT™ technology with AI MINDSystems’ comprehensive data and AI ecosystem, we are creating a powerful platform for accelerating healthcare innovation and improving patient outcomes.”
A Decentralized Future for Biobanking and Ethical AI
BioNFTs, which represent and enable computable, digital biology versions of biosamples, are one of many types of NFT types that will be part of the AI MINDSystems Trusted Data Ecosystem. It will also include NFTs representing AI models, research data, health information, personal data, identity credentials, contracts, medical devices, and more. BioNFTs will be integral components of the organization’s highly secure, privacy-preserving, and financially just data and AI economy. This is a new set of structures within which to pursue the values and objectives of open and decentralized science (DeSci) and drive person-centered health transformation.
Both organizations utilize the Avalanche and Story Protocol Layer One blockchain networks for their scalability, security, and interoperability. AI MINDSystems has adopted a multi-chain strategy, with Avalanche subnets and Story Protocol as key infrastructural components, along with other fit-for-purpose blockchains including Arbitrum and Polygon. GenoBank.io is pioneering the use of Story Protocol to bring the concept of BioIP to life, creating “programmable biodata rights,” where both the Avalanche and Story Protocol mainnets are utilized as part of the trust framework.
AI MINDSystems Foundation is creating WISDOM NetworksTM to bring about a person-centered, data-and-AI driven transformation of healthcare and social services, while catalyzing new approaches to large-scale decentralized in silico, clinical, population health, and translational research. WISDOM Networks are data and AI utilities for healthy smart cities and rural health, serving individual patients, families, and local public and private sector stakeholders. They leverage the power of blockchain, web3, decentralized AI (DeAI), decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), and several privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs).
WISDOM Networks facilitate secure, data-driven automation and secure multi-party computing (sMPC) across a range of data exchange, analytics, and AI-related computing scenarios. WISDOM Networks leverage The WISDOM System™ (Worldwide Informatics System and Data Ontology Matrix), a globally-federated metadata and identity graph which enables source data to be discovered, described, financially valued. Then, it orchestrates transactions in which individual data subjects are compensated, and executes a variety of compute workloads across fully decentralized data silos of any number of organizations and individuals – without needing to directly share or centralize the source data.
The first WISDOM Networks will be launched in the United States under AI MINDSystems Foundation’s National HERO (Health Enhancing Resource Orchestration) initiative. The initiative will serve the National HERO cohort: active-duty United States military service members, veterans, first responders, and all of their immediate families.
To learn more about the AI MINDSystems and GenoBank.io partnership, join the March 12 (12:00-1:00 PM EST) episode of "A RENEWED HOPE in Digital Assets," an AI MINDSystems livestream. Register now at https://rb.gy/sixyam. A Renewed Hope is an acronym for “Agentic, Resilient, Evolving Networked Ecosystems for Web3-Enabled, Dynamic, Human-centered Operations with Privacy-focused Empowerment.”
About AI MINDSystems Foundation
AI MINDSystems Foundation is a non-profit pioneering exponential technology-enabled systemic interventions to advance humanity’s health, safety, prosperity, and privacy. The organization’s mission is to transform how exponential technologies are accessed and adopted by underserved communities, and how data from those communities is collected, stored, and used for the advancement of ethical AI, community health, and the pursuit and sustainment of health and digital equity. To achieve this, we are creating a new, trusted data ecosystem, a data economy that is financially just and inclusive of data subjects, and self-sovereignty of identity, data, AI, and personal digital twins.
To learn more about National HERO and WISDOM Networks, view the linked Intel Corporation case study, “AI Aids in Decentralization of Health Data: AI MINDSystems Foundation acts to empower individuals with control of their health and personal data via self-sovereign AI” at www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/customer-spotlight/stories/ai-mindsystems-foundation-customer-story.html. Visit: https://ai-mindsystems.org to donate to, volunteer, or partner in National HERO and other AI MINDSystems Foundation strategic initiatives.
Media Contact: Zan Lowe-Skillern | zan.lowe@ai-mindsystems.org
About GenoBank.io
GenoBank.io is a pioneer in decentralized biobanking, leveraging blockchain technology and BioNFT™ to empower individuals with control over their biological data. The platform enables secure storage, management, and monetization of biosamples, facilitating new opportunities for research, personalized medicine, and drug discovery.
To learn more about GenoBank.io’s programmable BioIP, please visit C2PA-Enhanced Biosample NFT (BioNFTs™)️: "The Future of Verifiable BioData Ownership" at http://www.medium.com/@daniel_uribe/c2pa-enhanced-biosample-nft-bionfts-%EF%B8%8F-the-future-of-verifiable-biodata-ownership-d4d1abc08638.
Media Contact: Daniel Uribe | daniel@genobank.io
