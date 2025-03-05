Māmaki Memory™ First Brain Support Supplement from Hawaii
Laupahoehoe, HI, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Māmaki Memory ™ supports normal brain function and relief from occasional and temporary brain fog. Made from the Māmaki plant, which is endemic to Hawaii and primarily grown on the Big Island, it has been utilized for centuries for its health and wellness properties. Now available as an over-the-counter herbal supplement exclusively at Māmaki Memory ™.
“This is truly a lifetime achievement,” says the Laupahoehoe resident, Mike Nakamura. “After personally experiencing its wonderful benefits, I took steps in 2018 to broaden the awareness of Māmaki. This new supplement is a great reminder that there are always local plants near us that can assist in our health and well-being.” Daily challenges to our word recall, focus, and clarity may appear in our adult lives. Mamaki Memory provides temporary relief from these conditions and supports normal brain function †. “It's never too early to start a regime of powerful antioxidant-packed supplements.”
The new supplement comes after decades of antidotal evidence, laboratory research, and cognitive testing. Māmaki Memory™ is made 100% from the pipturus albidus plant that is known as Hawaiian Māmaki. Using its proprietary blend, the company has applied for patents.
Māmaki Memory™ began a consumer education campaign in late 2024, attending various consumer shows, whereby thousands of dollars of the new Brain Support supplement were given away for free to Hawaii residents. Currently available online with an MSRP of $49.99 per bottle of 30ct, small 200mg capsules.
† This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease
