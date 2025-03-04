Friends of OCNJ History & Culture Unveils 2025 Initiatives to Celebrate Ocean City’s Unique Architectural Legacy
New Documentary, Tours, and Educational Programs Aim to Rally Community Support as Historic Homes and Neighborhoods Face Continued Development Pressures
Ocean City, NJ, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local group Friends of OCNJ History & Culture is launching an expanded set of initiatives in 2025 to celebrate, educate, and advocate for the preservation of Ocean City’s heritage – before it’s too late.
Ocean City, NJ is one of the most unique shore towns in America, frequently named as one of the favorite beaches, not just within New Jersey, but across the East Coast. Combining beautiful historic architecture with a family-friendly environment that includes a long-standing alcohol sales ban, its defining features have set it apart for generations, creating a special place that families return to year after year. But that unique character is under threat.
The rapid loss of historic homes and neighborhoods to large-scale development is changing the landscape of Ocean City at an alarming pace. Beautiful, well-crafted homes that have stood for over a century — each with a story to tell — are being torn down and replaced with oversized rental properties that strip the island of its charm and identity. In the last 10 years alone, hundreds of single-family homes have been replaced by duplexes and condos.
“Today, Ocean City is at a crossroads,” said Richard Barth, Co-Founder at Friends of OCNJ History & Culture. “We understand the need for change, but change needs to be made thoughtfully, to protect what makes this town special. Ocean City residents don’t want our town to become just another cookie-cutter shore destination. Our mission is to make sure that preservation is part of the development conversation to ensure we don’t lose the character that makes Ocean City truly unique.”
Some of the Friends of OCNJ History & Culture 2025 major initiatives include:
Annual Summer Historic Home Garden Tour – This tour will highlight the amazing horticultural havens that exist in the often postage-size gardens of Ocean City’s historic homes. Be amazed at how the small spaces are used, and meet the gardeners that bring it all to life.
Annual Historic Holiday Home Tour – A beloved tradition that offers a rare glimpse inside Ocean City’s most beautiful historic homes, decorated for the holidays. This event reminds visitors why these homes — and their stories — are worth saving.
New Documentary: Following last year's film, The Enigmatic Lane, The Alleyways of Ocean City will explore the city’s hidden alleyways and backstreets, revealing their historical significance and how they retain glimpses of Ocean City’s past. Featuring interviews with architects and longtime residents, this documentary will spotlight the lesser-known but important aspects of Ocean City’s past.
Exclusive Member-Only Events – Friends of OCNJ members will gain access to special events throughout the year, including behind-the-scenes tours, lectures, and preservation-focused gatherings.
Expanding the Old Home Database – Their effort to document Ocean City’s historic homes is more critical than ever. This expanding resource helps homeowners, researchers, and preservation advocates access historical details, architectural records, and guidance on restoration efforts.
Educational Seminars on Home Restoration – To support those who want to preserve rather than demolish, these seminars will offer expert advice on historical restoration techniques, architectural preservation, and strategies to maintain the integrity of older homes.
Barth continued, “We invite anyone interested in Ocean City’s beautiful history and rich architectural culture to participate along with us in honoring and embracing this legacy. Ocean City isn’t just another shore town — it’s a community with a distinct character and history that deserves to be cherished. To be clear, this isn’t about just nostalgia or stopping forward movement — it’s about making sure that Ocean City’s future still reflects its remarkable past.”
For more information on upcoming events, membership, or ways to support the mission, visit www.friendsocnj.org or follow us on Facebook
www.facebook.com/friendsocnj.
Contact: Bill Merritt, 610-864-8966, www.friendsocnj.org
www.facebook.com/friendsocnj.
