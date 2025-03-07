Applied Energetics Engages FORCE Family Office for Investor Outreach
New York, NY, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FORCE Family Office is thrilled to announce that Applied Energetics (OTCQB: AERG), a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Laser-based Directed Energy Solutions, has selected the company to assist with investor relations.
Representing the world’s largest community of Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, Foundations, and Endowments, FORCE will be sharing Applied Energetics’ story with their community in upcoming webinars along with other events and activities. Details will be announced soon.
Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics, said: “We are excited to be working with FORCE as we look to take our platform to the next phase of development. We believe their strong ties with the top family offices in the U.S. will bring us critical exposure to the type of sophisticated investors who understand the impact Ultrashort Pulse Laser technology can have in defense, security, manufacturing and medical applications.”
Steven Saltzstein, CEO of FORCE, commented, “Applied Energetics is doing critical work to build our defensive infrastructure against next level threats, including drones. We are excited to introduce them to the Family Offices in our community who are always on the lookout for innovative companies and industry leaders like this.”
About Applied Energetics, Inc.
Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.
About FORCE Family Office
FORCE works with Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, their Foundations, and Endowments by introducing them to leaders of privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage and public companies looking for open market buyers. FORCE is constantly bringing unique opportunities and information to their community of investors. In addition, their elite peer-to-peer community brings family offices, UHNW individuals, endowments and foundations together, facilitating co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking.
