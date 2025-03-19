Best Education Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including education, school, and university. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best education Websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including education, schools and university websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for education websites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"The education sector faces intense competition in web development, driven by the high expectations of its digitally native audience," noted William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "In today's digital era, an educational institution's website is its most vital asset for communication, disseminating information, and engaging students. The WebAward Competition serves as an ideal showcase for educational websites to demonstrate their innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in fostering learning and ensuring student achievement. Websites in the education domain are held to a much higher standard, reflecting the sophistication of students who have been immersed in the internet from a young age and demand exceptional quality to be truly engaged by an educational institution."
Education Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Education category is judged against other education entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All education entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the education categories will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various education categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Recent winners of the Best Education Web Site include:
2024 – Carnegie and Reed College for Reed College Website Redesign
2023 – WSI for Texas Health School
2022 - C&G Partners (Design Firm) and NYU Kress Painting Conservation (Client) for The Kress Program in Paintings Conservation
2021 – Forum One for I'M DETERMINED
2020 – Backpack Interactive for PASSPORT 2 MARS
2019 - Blackbaud K–12 for The Shipley School
2018 – BrandExtract for City of Houston – Out 2 Learn
2017 – eSchoolView for Chagrin Falls School District
2016 – MasterClass for MasterClass Website
2015 – C&G Partners LLC for Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation
2014 – Risdall Advertising Agency for Minneapolis School Finder
2013 – RED Interactive Agency for Walking with Dinosaurs
2012 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids for Kids
2011 - Florida Institute of Technology for Florida Tech Decision Dashboard
2010 – Risdall Marketing Group for Mounds View Public Schools
Recent winners of the Best School Web Site include:
2024 – Finalsite for Christ the King Catholic School
2023 – Finalsite for The Langley School
2022 - Finalsite for Holderness
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for INTERLOCHEN CENTER FOR THE ARTS WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – Finalsite for GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2019 - theOrigo Ltd. & Vocational Training Council for VTC Occupation Dictionary Website
2018 – Colburn School and mStoner, Inc. for Colburn School Website Redesign
2017 – Finalsite for Brooks School
2016 – Blackboard Creative Services for Durham Public Schools
2015 – Blackboard Schoolwires Design Team for Barrington 220 Community Unit School District
2014 – Bradley Chee Web Design for Granite Bay High School Website
2013 – Brightlabs for Mentone Girls' Grammar School
2012 - Bluetube Interactive for UGA Performing Arts Center
2011 – WhippleHill Communications for Glenelg Country School
2010 – Designkitchen for Wheaton College 150th Anniversary Web Site
Recent winners of the Best University Web Site include:
2024 – Red Sage Communications for Alabama Center for the Arts
2023 – Luther College for Luther College Website
2022 - Office of Communications & Marketing for CUNY Graduate Center
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for MARYMOUNT MANHATTAN COLLEGE WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – mStoner, Inc. for UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD WEBSITE REDESIGN
2019 – Primacy for Suffolk University Website
2018 – Knowble Media for Illinois College
2017 – The Culinary Institute of America for ciachef.edu
2016 – IN.gov for Ivy Tech Community College
2015 – Westwerk for FOCUS.BoiseState.edu
2014 – Systems Alliance, Inc. for Stevenson University
2013 – Behavior Design for The Cooper Union Website Redesign
2012 - University Marketing and Communications for 30 Days of EnTERPreneurship
2011 – Denison University & Fahlgren Mortine for TheDEN
2010 – Corey McPherson Nash for University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business
Educational Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Educational Website and other education-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
