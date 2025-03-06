Deadline Extended for Students to Apply for Over $150,000 in Cal Coast Cares Foundation Scholarships
San Diego, CA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has extended the deadline for students to apply for over $150,000 in scholarships. The new deadline is March 31 at 5 p.m. and applications are available to college-bound high school seniors, college students, and current or former foster students in San Diego and Riverside counties.
The non-profit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to selected students who are pursuing higher education and have a proven commitment to academic excellence and leadership in the community. Recipients of first-year foster student scholarships will also be eligible for second-year scholarships by continuing to meet the requirements.
To review eligibility requirements and apply, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation/.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, or Imperial County can become a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
