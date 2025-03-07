Celebrating Strength and Love: Carrie-ann Sudlow Pays Tribute to Her Mum, Susan Cunnington, on International Women’s Day
Cheshire, United Kingdom, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- To mark International Women’s Day, Carrie-ann Sudlow, CEO of a successful marketing agency founded in 2008, is taking the opportunity to celebrate the woman who has had the biggest impact on her life — her mum, Susan Cunnington.
Susan’s story is one of love, determination, and resilience. She became a mum at a young age and, with the support of her parents, worked hard to give Carrie-ann a good start in life. When Carrie-ann was diagnosed with Kyphoscoliosis at the age of two and given a bleak prognosis, Susan had to grow up quickly, taking on the challenges of hospital visits, surgery, and uncertainty while staying strong for her daughter.
But Susan never let fear take over. Instead of being overly protective, she encouraged Carrie-ann to embrace life fully, take on challenges, and push past the limits set by doctors. This attitude shaped Carrie-ann’s approach to everything
— her determination, her work ethic, and her refusal to let obstacles define her. Starting work at a young age, she credits her mum’s strength and positive attitude for the drive that led to her success. Today, she runs a thriving business while enjoying a balanced life in Anglesey.
Susan has also built her own success. She runs a Design Outlet in Cheshire, where she and Carrie-ann were born, proving that hard work and passion can turn dreams into reality. She’s also a proud mum of four, and their close-knit family shares a love of honesty, laughter, and looking out for one another.
“For me, International Women’s Day is about recognising the women who shape us,” says Carrie-ann. “My mum showed me what true strength is — not just in overcoming hard times but in grabbing life with both hands. She taught me to be independent, to go after what I want, and to never take life too seriously. She’s my biggest role model, when she is not lecturing me, and I feel so lucky to be her daughter.”
As people take time to appreciate the incredible women in their lives, Carrie-ann’s story is a reminder that the most powerful influences often come from the people closest to us — the ones who teach us, believe in us, and support us every step of the way.
