Archer & Arrow Events: Elevating Experiences, Building Community, and Giving Back
Archer & Arrow Events is a women-led, full-service event production company creating immersive, entertaining, and inclusive experiences. The company produces its own events while offering event planning and coordination for brands, businesses, and individuals. Specializing in brand activations, influencer events, corporate gatherings, and large-scale productions, Archer & Arrow blends storytelling with impact and partners monthly with organizations to give back.
Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Archer & Arrow Events, a women-led, full-service event production company, is redefining the event industry with a focus on immersive experiences, community engagement, and social impact. Founded by Kaitlin Janevski, a seasoned event producer with over 15 years of experience, the company produces its own signature events while also offering event planning and coordination services for brands, businesses, and individuals.
With expertise in brand activations, influencer events, corporate gatherings, and large-scale productions, Archer & Arrow Events specializes in storytelling through events, ensuring every occasion is engaging, community-driven, and memorable.
A Commitment to Giving Back
Beyond creating unique and exciting events, Archer & Arrow Events is dedicated to making a positive impact. Each month, the company selects an initiative and partners with organizations to support causes that help those in need. In April, Archer & Arrow is focusing on LA Wildfire Relief, directing donations to organizations aiding communities affected by wildfires. In May, the company will support Autism Research, working to fund efforts that advance awareness, treatment, and support for individuals on the autism spectrum.
"Archer & Arrow isn’t just about throwing great events — it’s about creating experiences that bring people together in meaningful ways. We want every event to leave a lasting impact, not just on the guests who attend, but on the communities we support," says Janevski.
Celebrating the Launch of Archer & Arrow Events
To mark this exciting new chapter, Archer & Arrow Events will host an intimate launch gathering on 4/6/2025. The private event is a heartfelt opportunity to thank family, friends, and close supporters who have played a role in bringing this vision to life. It will also serve as the company’s official introduction to the city, celebrating the values of creativity, connection, and community that define Archer & Arrow Events.
"This launch is more than just the start of a business — it’s a chance to celebrate the people who have been part of this journey and to share what Archer & Arrow is all about. At its core, this company is about bringing people together, and that starts with the incredible community that has supported me from day one," says Janevski.
While the launch celebration is private, members of the press who are interested in attending or learning more about Archer & Arrow Events are welcome to reach out for further details.
For press inquiries, collaborations, or to request an invitation, please contact kaitlin@archerandarrowevents.com.
As Archer & Arrow Events continues to expand brand collaborations, entertainment partnerships, and philanthropic initiatives, the company is setting a new standard for modern, purpose-driven event production.
Contact
Archer & Arrow Events
Kaitlin Janevski
213-364-1809
www.archerandarrow.com
