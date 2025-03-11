Former Nominee for US Congress Contacts HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Regarding INVIVYD FDA Denial
The former nominee for US Congress in Hawaii, Brian Evans, has written a formal letter to Health and Human Services director Robert F. Kennedy regarding FDA denial of INVIVYD (IVVD) emergency use of its COVID-19 prevention.
Washington, DC, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian Evans, the 2018 nominee for US Congress who is contemplating another run for the office he was once nominated for in Hawaii, has sent an official letter to Health and Human Services director Robert F. Kennedy regarding the recent denial by the FDA for INVIVYD's expanded use application for COVID-19.
The expansion was to include those whose immunity was impaired by certain conditions such as cancer and organ transplant, and for whom alternative options are not accessible or appropriate, according to a release by INVIVYD. The company's drug, Pemgarda, is already authorized for emergency use in those with compromised immunity.
"We as a people need to get involved in this. When big pharma could be the motivation behind the FDA denying approval, we need to step in and make our voices known," says the former nominee for Hawaii.
"We must use the tools available to us to see to it that treatment to those who need it is not suppressed by the FDA."
Evans sent a letter directly to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Friday.
Brian EvansContact
808-276-4377
www.brianevans.com
