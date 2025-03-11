Sales and Revenue Experts Jake Dunlap and Brianna Dunbar-DeMike Launch RevOptics, a Data-Driven Performance Optimization Platform

RevOptics, founded by sales and revenue experts Jake Dunlap and Brianna Dunbar-DeMike, launches to help B2B teams optimize outbound performance with real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and automation. By integrating with platforms like Salesloft, Outreach, and Salesforce, RevOptics enables teams to make data-backed decisions, refine messaging, and improve efficiency. The platform transforms outbound from a periodic project into an ongoing performance strategy. Learn more at revoptics.co.