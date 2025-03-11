Sales and Revenue Experts Jake Dunlap and Brianna Dunbar-DeMike Launch RevOptics, a Data-Driven Performance Optimization Platform
RevOptics, founded by sales and revenue experts Jake Dunlap and Brianna Dunbar-DeMike, launches to help B2B teams optimize outbound performance with real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and automation. By integrating with platforms like Salesloft, Outreach, and Salesforce, RevOptics enables teams to make data-backed decisions, refine messaging, and improve efficiency. The platform transforms outbound from a periodic project into an ongoing performance strategy. Learn more at revoptics.co.
Austin, TX, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Industry leaders Jake Dunlap and Brianna Dunbar-DeMike today announced the launch of RevOptics (revoptics.co), a cutting-edge analytics and optimization company dedicated to transforming revenue operations. After working together at Skaled (skaled.com), the two seasoned revenue and sales enablement experts identified a significant gap in the market: companies struggle to leverage their sales and marketing data effectively to drive pipeline growth and efficiency. RevOptics is designed to bridge this gap by providing real-time performance analytics, AI-powered content insights, and hands-on optimization services for go-to-market teams.
“With so much data available, revenue teams should be making smarter, more strategic decisions, but most organizations don’t have the resources or expertise to extract real, actionable insights from their systems,” said Brianna Dunbar-DeMike, Co-Founder of RevOptics. “RevOptics gives teams the ability to optimize their outreach strategies, content, and automation — ultimately increasing conversion rates and improving pipeline performance.”
RevOptics provides organizations with a proprietary performance audit system, offering deep insights into sales engagement, pipeline health, and conversion trends. Through integrations with platforms like Salesloft, Outreach, HubSpot, Gong, and Salesforce, the company delivers clear, data-backed recommendations for optimizing sales cadences, content strategy, and revenue operations.
“Many companies treat outbound optimization like a project that needs to be completed every six months. The reality is that teams winning in outbound optimize based on data, not gut feeling — making adjustments weekly or bi-weekly and treating it as an ongoing performance management function,” said Jake Dunlap, Co-Founder of RevOptics. “We built RevOptics to solve this exact challenge. Too many companies are still making opinion-based decisions, relying on outdated strategies, and struggling to sift through out-of-the-box reporting to drive meaningful improvements. RevOptics eliminates that friction by providing revenue teams with real-time, data-driven insights that allow them to optimize their outreach, content, and automation with precision — removing inefficiencies and accelerating pipeline performance.”
RevOptics enables revenue teams to shift from reactive to proactive optimization by continuously analyzing sales engagement, content effectiveness, and pipeline health. The platform’s proprietary audit system delivers clear, actionable recommendations, helping teams refine messaging, improve sales execution, and maximize efficiency without adding headcount. By integrating with leading sales and marketing platforms, RevOptics ensures that teams have instant access to data-backed insights, allowing them to make adjustments in real time rather than relying on outdated reports or gut instincts.
“Outbound isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it motion — it requires ongoing fine-tuning,” Dunlap added. “RevOptics makes that process seamless by giving revenue teams the tools to identify what’s working, what’s not, and where they can improve — without the complexity of digging through scattered data. With RevOptics, teams can move faster, make smarter decisions, and ultimately drive more revenue with less waste.”
Bringing Data-Driven Optimization to Sales & Marketing Teams
RevOptics helps B2B revenue teams:
Identify high-impact cadences and optimize messaging for better engagement
Leverage AI-powered insights to improve content performance and sales execution
Automate and streamline workflows to reduce inefficiencies
Implement ongoing optimization services to sustain revenue growth
The launch of RevOptics is already generating interest among enterprise sales teams looking to enhance data-driven decision-making and automation. As the platform continues to evolve, Dunlap and Dunbar-DeMike plan to expand its capabilities, providing even more value to revenue teams navigating today’s fast-changing sales landscape.
About RevOptics
Founded in 2024 by Jake Dunlap and Brianna Dunbar-DeMike, RevOptics is a performance optimization company specializing in sales and marketing data analytics. The company helps B2B revenue teams maximize efficiency and performance by leveraging data-driven insights, automation, and AI-powered optimization tools.
The launch of RevOptics is already generating interest among enterprise sales teams looking to enhance data-driven decision-making and automation. As the platform continues to evolve, Dunlap and Dunbar-DeMike plan to expand its capabilities, providing even more value to revenue teams navigating today’s fast-changing sales landscape.
Contact
RevOpticsContact
Brianna Dunbar-DeMike
512-540-8503
revoptics.co
