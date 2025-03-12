Inc. Names Lisa’s Clarinet Shop to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List
Inc.’s eighth annual Female Founders list highlights the nation’s top business leaders who challenge the status quo to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems.
Downers Grove, IL, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.
Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.
“I am incredibly proud to be recognized among the top female founders shaping the future,” said Canning. “At Lisa's Clarinet Shop, we are on a mission to reverse a 50-year decline in school music participation through the creation of part-time jobs in woodwind repair and sales. We tremendously appreciate this support and recognition as we continue fostering a community of musicians and educators who inspire each other to grow in new ways.”
The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.
Canning's leadership at Lisa's Clarinet Shop is not just about providing quality instruments; it is about cultivating a dynamic community that empowers individuals, enhances skill sets, and bringing music back into schools. By generating job opportunities in woodwind repair and sales, the shop aims to engage more students in the joy and benefits of music participation.
As Canning continues to spearhead initiatives that foster music education, she remains dedicated to inspiring future generations of musicians and educators.
For over 20 years, Lisa's Clarinet Shop has stood at the forefront of the music industry as an innovator and trusted leader. Lisa's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer service has cultivated a loyal client base and garnered recognition from industry professionals.
Under her leadership, the shop has transformed into a vibrant hub for musicians and educators alike. It offers comprehensive training in repair and sales for musicians, retailers, and manufacturers, effectively supporting industry growth. Additionally, Lisa's Clarinet Shop sets a benchmark for excellence in professional retail sales and e-commerce.
"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.
Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Lisa’s Clarinet Shop
Lisa's Clarinet Shop, a division of Sales Maven, is a woman-owned business specializing in repair and sales training, wind repairs and instrument sales. Established over 20 years ago, the shop has become a trusted source for musicians looking for expert craftsmanship and personalized service. Lisa and her team are passionate about supporting the music community by providing high-quality products and services to students, educators, professional musicians, schools, retailers and manufacturers alike.
For more information, visit www.lisasclarinetshop.com.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.
Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.
“I am incredibly proud to be recognized among the top female founders shaping the future,” said Canning. “At Lisa's Clarinet Shop, we are on a mission to reverse a 50-year decline in school music participation through the creation of part-time jobs in woodwind repair and sales. We tremendously appreciate this support and recognition as we continue fostering a community of musicians and educators who inspire each other to grow in new ways.”
The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.
Canning's leadership at Lisa's Clarinet Shop is not just about providing quality instruments; it is about cultivating a dynamic community that empowers individuals, enhances skill sets, and bringing music back into schools. By generating job opportunities in woodwind repair and sales, the shop aims to engage more students in the joy and benefits of music participation.
As Canning continues to spearhead initiatives that foster music education, she remains dedicated to inspiring future generations of musicians and educators.
For over 20 years, Lisa's Clarinet Shop has stood at the forefront of the music industry as an innovator and trusted leader. Lisa's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer service has cultivated a loyal client base and garnered recognition from industry professionals.
Under her leadership, the shop has transformed into a vibrant hub for musicians and educators alike. It offers comprehensive training in repair and sales for musicians, retailers, and manufacturers, effectively supporting industry growth. Additionally, Lisa's Clarinet Shop sets a benchmark for excellence in professional retail sales and e-commerce.
"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.
Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Lisa’s Clarinet Shop
Lisa's Clarinet Shop, a division of Sales Maven, is a woman-owned business specializing in repair and sales training, wind repairs and instrument sales. Established over 20 years ago, the shop has become a trusted source for musicians looking for expert craftsmanship and personalized service. Lisa and her team are passionate about supporting the music community by providing high-quality products and services to students, educators, professional musicians, schools, retailers and manufacturers alike.
For more information, visit www.lisasclarinetshop.com.
Contact
Sales MavenContact
Lisa Canning-CEO
847-774-2938
www.SalesMaven.io
Lisa Canning-CEO
847-774-2938
www.SalesMaven.io
Categories