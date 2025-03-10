First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Marie Cineus, Oral Surgeon, to Their Practice
Wausau, WI, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Marie Cineus, a highly accredited oral surgeon, to their dedicated team of specialists. Dr. Marie Cineus will be one of few oral surgeons available in Marathon County and the surrounding communities, significantly enhancing access to specialized oral care for families who previously had limited options.
Dr. Cineus brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the practice. She attended dental school at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee before completing her Oral and Maxillofacial residency at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Her extensive training and expertise in oral surgery will allow the office to offer a wider range of services, ensuring that more families can receive comprehensive oral health care.
"Expanding our services to include Dr. Cineus is not only a fantastic addition to our practice, but a great solution to an identified community need, as well," says Dr. Josh Spiegl, President and Doctor of First Impressions. "It has always been our steadfast belief that all families deserve the highest quality of care possible; by adding oral surgery to our practice, we are able to greatly increase accessible oral health care to our communities."
The team at First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics and Dr. Cineus are now scheduling oral surgery patients at the Wausau location, with immediate availability starting in March. More information can be found at www.fidkids.com.
About First Impressions:
As a specialty pediatric practice, First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has built its reputation on providing exceptional care tailored to children and teens, including specialized training in child psychology and behavior management. With multiple locations across Wisconsin, the practice offers end-to-end dental and orthodontic services. First Impressions has consecutively been voted Best Dentist in Marathon County.
Please contact:
Breanna Clifford, Marketing + Communications
Phone: 715.842.4649 | Email: breanna.clifford@fidkids.com
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics has been consecutively recognized as the best dentist in Marathon County, Wisconsin.
