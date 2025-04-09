ÉTS Chinook and Outillage Placide Mathieu: a Visionary Collaboration for Innovation and Sustainable Mobility
Beloeil, Canada, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Commitment, excellence and mutual assistance are at the heart of an inspiring collaboration between students from the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) Chinook project and Outillage Placide Mathieu. Together, these two partners combine know-how, passion and technology to provide tomorrow’s engineers with the tools they need to create sustainable transportation solutions.
A partnership based on shared values
The Chinook project, led by ÉTS students, embodies this synergy. Determined to push the boundaries of engineering, these young talents are designing a revolutionary wind-powered vehicle designed to compete on the international stage. To support them in this quest for innovation, Outillage Placide Mathieu have provided them with cutting-edge tools that enable precision manufacturing and optimized resource management.
“We are proud to contribute to the training of the next generation of engineers. By supporting the Chinook team, we are investing in the future of our community,” says Mr. Vincent Mathieu, General Manager of Outillage Placide Mathieu.
High-performance tools to push the limits
Since winter 2024, this support has resulted in a contribution including, among other things, the PACKOUT™ modular system, which has transformed the logistics of parts and tools during competitions. This mutual assistance perfectly illustrates Outillage Placide Mathieu’s philosophy: providing the best tools to the best talents so that they can excel.
“We were able to optimize and perfect a project that is close to our hearts, thanks to this partnership. It has allowed us to develop our skills and gain in efficiency,” emphasizes Laurent Charette, a student at ÉTS.
The Racing Aeolus 2024 competition in the Netherlands demonstrated the concrete impact of this collaboration. Thanks to the improvements made by the students, the vehicle’s weight was reduced by 20% and its aerodynamics optimized. Milwaukee tools like orbital sanders were essential for preparing the carbon fiber surfaces, while other precision equipment helped assemble a more capable chassis and improve the braking system.
In addition, other tools, such as the M18 FUELTM Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Kit and the M18TM Oscillating Multi-Tool Saw, were used in various aspects of manufacturing, demonstrating their versatility and reliability in a demanding prototyping environment.
A Vision for the Future
This project is not just a competition. It embodies a strong commitment to sustainability and training the engineers of tomorrow. In 2025, the Chinook team is taking on an even more ambitious challenge with a complete redesign of the rear of the vehicle, including a titanium chassis, rear axle and new transmission. Through this three-way collaboration, these students can push the boundaries of innovation and build real-world solutions for a more efficient and sustainable world.
Commitment to excellence and satisfaction
Outillage Placide Mathieu's vision is to provide young talents with the tools and support they need to give their best. This alliance is based on excellence, mutual assistance and satisfaction in a job well done, values that drive Outillage Placide Mathieu every day.
To learn more about the Chinook project and its progress, visit the official website of the Chinook Team.
A partnership based on shared values
The Chinook project, led by ÉTS students, embodies this synergy. Determined to push the boundaries of engineering, these young talents are designing a revolutionary wind-powered vehicle designed to compete on the international stage. To support them in this quest for innovation, Outillage Placide Mathieu have provided them with cutting-edge tools that enable precision manufacturing and optimized resource management.
“We are proud to contribute to the training of the next generation of engineers. By supporting the Chinook team, we are investing in the future of our community,” says Mr. Vincent Mathieu, General Manager of Outillage Placide Mathieu.
High-performance tools to push the limits
Since winter 2024, this support has resulted in a contribution including, among other things, the PACKOUT™ modular system, which has transformed the logistics of parts and tools during competitions. This mutual assistance perfectly illustrates Outillage Placide Mathieu’s philosophy: providing the best tools to the best talents so that they can excel.
“We were able to optimize and perfect a project that is close to our hearts, thanks to this partnership. It has allowed us to develop our skills and gain in efficiency,” emphasizes Laurent Charette, a student at ÉTS.
The Racing Aeolus 2024 competition in the Netherlands demonstrated the concrete impact of this collaboration. Thanks to the improvements made by the students, the vehicle’s weight was reduced by 20% and its aerodynamics optimized. Milwaukee tools like orbital sanders were essential for preparing the carbon fiber surfaces, while other precision equipment helped assemble a more capable chassis and improve the braking system.
In addition, other tools, such as the M18 FUELTM Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Kit and the M18TM Oscillating Multi-Tool Saw, were used in various aspects of manufacturing, demonstrating their versatility and reliability in a demanding prototyping environment.
A Vision for the Future
This project is not just a competition. It embodies a strong commitment to sustainability and training the engineers of tomorrow. In 2025, the Chinook team is taking on an even more ambitious challenge with a complete redesign of the rear of the vehicle, including a titanium chassis, rear axle and new transmission. Through this three-way collaboration, these students can push the boundaries of innovation and build real-world solutions for a more efficient and sustainable world.
Commitment to excellence and satisfaction
Outillage Placide Mathieu's vision is to provide young talents with the tools and support they need to give their best. This alliance is based on excellence, mutual assistance and satisfaction in a job well done, values that drive Outillage Placide Mathieu every day.
To learn more about the Chinook project and its progress, visit the official website of the Chinook Team.
Contact
Outillage Placide MathieuContact
Vincent Mathieu
1 450 467 3565
https://www.placide.com/en
Chinook project
Audréanne Lavoie, Treasurer
audreanne.lavoie.1@ens.etsmtl.ca
+1 438 391 1432
www.chinookets.com/home.html
Vincent Mathieu
1 450 467 3565
https://www.placide.com/en
Chinook project
Audréanne Lavoie, Treasurer
audreanne.lavoie.1@ens.etsmtl.ca
+1 438 391 1432
www.chinookets.com/home.html
Multimedia
A commun vision and mission
ÉTS Chinook and Outillage Placide Mathieu: a visionary collaboration for innovation and sustainable mobility.
The Chinook project, led by ÉTS students.
Thus, ÉTS students, who hope to obtain a new world record, will have more equipment and tools to find innovative solutions to transport and energy problems!
The Chinook team working with Milwaukee tool storage
The Racing Aeolus 2024 competition in the Netherlands demonstrated the concrete impact of this collaboration.
Categories