RDX Sports Announces Landmark Two-Year Partnership with Brave CF
RDX Sports has announced a two-year partnership with BRAVE CF, making it the exclusive merchandise partner of BRAVE CF. Effective March 2, 2025, the partnership aims to enhance both organisations’ global reach, with RDX supplying gear and apparel for BRAVE events and BRAVE featuring RDX branding across its platforms. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding both organisations’ global presence, elevating the sports of MMA, and bringing innovations to the combat sports industry.
Stafford, TX, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RDX Sports has announced an exclusive partnership with Brave Combat Federation (BRAVE CF). The two-year collaboration will make the combat sports equipment brand the exclusive merchandise partner of BRAVE CF. By joining hands, the organisations hope to expand their global presence, elevate the sports of MMA, and bring innovations to the combat sports industry.
The agreement took effect on March 2, 2025, and entails RDX Sports supplying gear and apparel for BRAVE’s events. BRAVE will feature RDX branding across live events, broadcasts, and digital platforms, amplifying brand visibility and recognition for RDX Sports.
Regarding the partnership, Ahtesham Sadiq, CEO of RDX Sports, said: “We are thrilled to partner with BRAVE CF, as this alliance represents a major step forward in our mission to provide top-quality combat sports equipment. Our shared vision of innovation will undoubtedly enhance the MMA experience, and we are excited to see the impact of this partnership on the global stage.”
This landmark collaboration aligns with the two partners’ broader goals of expanding their global reach and facilitating the growth of MMA worldwide. The partnership will enable RDX Sports to expand its reach in the combat sports industry while enhancing BRAVE’s international presence.
“Partnering with RDX Sports underscores our commitment to delivering extraordinary value to athletes, fans, and commercial partners,” said Valeria Lang, BRAVE CF’s COO. “We aim to constantly redefine the MMA fan experience—whether through our international event calendar or access to first-rate sporting goods. RDX’s reputation for combining durability, style, and innovation makes them a perfect fit, and we believe this partnership will drive our sport to new horizons.”
By uniting forces, RDX Sports and BRAVE CF aim to expand their global presence while advancing and broadening MMA’s reach worldwide.
About RDX Sports
RDX Sports is a globally recognised brand specializing in boxing, MMA, fitness, and yoga equipment and accessories. Our mission is to empower MMA fighters with the highest-quality gear, providing them with the tools they need to excel on the world stage.
RDX Sports has established itself as a leading global manufacturer of MMA equipment, supporting fighters from grassroots training to professional competitions. With a presence in multiple regions, RDX Sports is driving innovation in the industry, offering a comprehensive range of products that cater to the evolving needs of athletes worldwide.
Since its inception, RDX Sports has become a trusted brand among professional and amateur fighters, known for its commitment to quality, durability, and affordability. Our equipment is designed to enhance performance and safety, reflecting the growing demand for high-tech gear supporting training and competition. RDX Sports is broadcast and recognised globally, providing premium MMA equipment to fighters in over 100 countries. It is poised to continue leading the industry with its cutting-edge products and strategic partnerships.
About Brave CF
BRAVE Combat Federation’s vision is to transform mixed martial arts (MMA) from an event business into a sports business and provide MMA fighters with the opportunity to showcase their talents on a global platform.
BRAVE CF has created the most significant sports development program for mixed martial arts, with over 800 fighters from 90+ nations competing under the bright lights of the most global MMA organisation. From grassroots development to professional stardom, BRAVE CF is leading the support to achieve SportsAccord recognition and future Olympic recognition for mixed martial arts.
Since its inception eight years ago, BRAVE CF has established itself as one of the world's leading mixed martial arts organisations. It has now hosted events in a record-breaking 35 countries in 92 events. During this time, the organisation has acquired the largest market share in Asia and Europe, hosting shows in all regions on both continents and being the number one sports media property in the Middle East.
BRAVE CF is broadcast to 160+ countries, showcasing premium MMA fights to over 800 million households worldwide.
