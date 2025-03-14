RDX Sports Announces Landmark Two-Year Partnership with Brave CF

RDX Sports has announced a two-year partnership with BRAVE CF, making it the exclusive merchandise partner of BRAVE CF. Effective March 2, 2025, the partnership aims to enhance both organisations’ global reach, with RDX supplying gear and apparel for BRAVE events and BRAVE featuring RDX branding across its platforms. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding both organisations’ global presence, elevating the sports of MMA, and bringing innovations to the combat sports industry.