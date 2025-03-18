The 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army
Houston, TX, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Celebrate the 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army, the nations’ oldest military branch, at the Omni Houston Hotel on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The Inaugural Army Gala, presented by HTX Army Celebration, will commence at 6:00pm with a reception honoring the contributions of U. S. Army veterans and active military servicemembers. The public is invited to attend honoring the Army’s legacy and support for their service to our country.
The HTX Army Celebration is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the unparalleled service, sacrifice, and contributions of all United States Army veterans and active military serving in the Army fostering unity, education, and support for these extraordinary individuals and their families through community events, programs, and advocacy initiatives.
Houston was selected as the location for the inaugural event for its vibrant and diverse military community that includes active-duty service members and their families as well as veterans. Houston is a city with a rich history of supporting the military, Houston provides the perfect backdrop for honoring and celebrating the contributions of those who have served in the United States Army. By focusing efforts in the Houston area, it will set the tone for community support and engagement to inspire similar initiatives across the country.
There are many opportunities to sponsor the gala, volunteer, donate, or make a donation. The programs give back to veterans, their families, and continue to create meaningful events that show our support for those that defend our freedoms. Tickets are available at www.HTXArmyCelebration.org.
Victor Ramirez, HTX Army Celebration President, invites the community to join in the rich history of the Army. “The United States Army is celebrating the founding of our nation and its 250th birthday! More than a year before the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress pass a resolution and created the National Army, thus on June 14, 1775, the U.S. Army was born.”
The inaugural event will have patriotic performances and tributes, exquisite dining, commemorative items, and special guests of celebrities and U.S. Army officials. Please consider supporting the 250th Birthday Celebration and all their selfless service with them on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Omni Houston Hotel, 4 Riverway Drive in Houston, Texas.
About HTX Army Celebration
The HTX Army Celebration is a nonprofit organization based in Houston, Texas, is dedicated to honoring and celebrating the extraordinary service and sacrifices of United States Army veterans and active military personnel. Their mission is to bring communities together to recognize and support those who have dedicated their lives to defending our freedom. Through events, initiatives, and advocacy, they strive to foster unity, gratitude, and remembrance for the Army’s rich legacy. The HTX Army Celebration aims to honor and celebrate the service and sacrifice of veterans and active military personnel in Houston through community events, support initiatives, and advocacy.
The Event Committee Co-Chairs for the Inaugural 250th Army Birthday Celebration are Ashley Scoppa and Heather Herlong.
