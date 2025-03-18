The Association of Bridal Consultants Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence with New Ownership
Gibsonville, NC, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the premier organization dedicated to the education and professional growth of wedding planners worldwide, proudly marks its 70th anniversary in 2024. This milestone comes with an exciting new chapter as the organization transitions under the leadership of Veronica M. Foster, MWP, who became the first working wedding professional to own ABC as of January 1, 2024.
Founded in 1955, ABC has been at the forefront of shaping the wedding industry by providing education, certification, and a global network for wedding planners and vendors. Over the past seven decades, the organization has upheld its commitment to excellence, innovation, and community, helping thousands of professionals build successful careers.
As the new owner of ABC, Veronica M. Foster brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to the organization. A Master Wedding Planner and industry leader, Foster is dedicated to expanding educational opportunities, enhancing member benefits, and fostering new partnerships to strengthen ABC’s position as the go-to resource for wedding professionals.
“For 70 years, the Association of Bridal Consultants has been a pillar of support for wedding planners worldwide,” said Foster. “I am honored to carry forward this legacy while bringing modern strategies to help our members thrive in an evolving industry.”
To celebrate this milestone anniversary, ABC has planned a series of events throughout the year, including educational webinars, networking opportunities, and its flagship World of Weddings Annual Conference, set to take place in New Orleans from November 3-5, 2025.
For more information about the Association of Bridal Consultants, membership opportunities, and upcoming events, visit www.abcweddingplanners.com or contact Veronica at President@abcweddingplanners.com.
About the Association of Bridal Consultants
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is the longest-running organization dedicated to training and certifying wedding professionals worldwide. With a commitment to education, ethics, and excellence, ABC offers resources to help wedding planners and vendors elevate their businesses and better serve engaged couples.
