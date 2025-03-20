Rene TV Network Announces Global Release of Debut Film, "Heat in the Queen City: The Final Call" – Now Streaming Worldwide
Charlotte, NC, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rene TV Network announces the global release of its debut film, Heat in the Queen City: The Final Call, a psychological, thought-provoking thriller. Now available for streaming worldwide on Fawesome, the film can be accessed through Roku, Fire TV, and all major streaming devices. Directed by Ariah Brown and written by and starring the award-winning producer Cicely Serene Pringle.
Set in Charlotte, North Carolina, the film follows the story of a successful radio show host who seemingly has it all — love, wealth, and a thriving career. But when a series of cryptic, unsettling phone calls begin to disrupt her life, she descends into a psychological spiral.
“We wanted to create a film that’s not just about suspense, but also about the emotional complexity of ambition and self-worth,” said Pringle. “In a world where everything seems perfect on the outside, what happens when one mysterious event starts to crack that image? It’s a universal question, I believe we convey with the layers of vulnerability we explore.”
The film’s distribution avenue marks the beginning of Rene TV Network’s mission to bring thought-provoking, impactful content to global audiences. With a focus on storytelling, Rene TV Network is committed to pushing the boundaries of entertainment by creating films, shows, and documentaries that inspire, challenge, and entertain.
This film is available to watch for free on Fawesome.
For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
Contact
Milan Brown
704-412-7113
www.renetvnetwork.com
