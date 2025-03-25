Network Elites Appointed to CRN's 2025 Tech Elite 250
Network Elites is honored to be recognized on CRN’s 2025 Tech Elite 250, highlighting their excellence in AI, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. This achievement reflects their commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and innovative IT solutions. Through industry-leading partnerships and expert certifications, they help businesses stay protected and future-ready.
Dallas, TX, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Network Elites, a top managed IT services and cybersecurity provider, is excited to announce its recognition on CRN's 2025 Tech Elite 250. This exclusive list honors elite solution providers that exhibit superior capability in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity through superior vendor certifications and specializations.
"This award reflects our team's commitment to delivering innovative IT solutions that lead to business success," stated Ayman Omar, CEO of Network Elites. "As technology advances, so do we — providing our clients with the most secure, scalable, and innovative IT solutions out there.”
CRN Tech Elite 250 Solution providers who continue to invest in technical training and vendor certifications make it into the CRN Tech Elite 250 of best-quality IT services. Network Elites has earned this recognition through robust industry-leading partnerships and expert skills that give clients:
· AI-Driven IT Solutions - Automate workflows and make decisions with efficiency and intelligence.
· Cloud Infrastructure Services - Deliver secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions.
· Advanced Cybersecurity Strategies – Protecting businesses from cyber threats with proactive security measures.
· Expert IT Consulting & Support – Helping organizations optimize their IT infrastructure and future-proof operations.
"We’re committed to staying ahead of the curve by continuously enhancing our technical capabilities and delivering best-in-class IT services," added Omar. "Our clients trust us to keep their businesses secure, efficient, and ready for the future."
About Network Elites
Based in Dallas, Texas, Network Elites specializes in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Our team helps businesses stay competitive by delivering custom IT solutions that drive growth, security, and operational efficiency.
About CRN Tech Elite 250
The CRN Tech Elite 250, published by The Channel Company, recognizes the top IT solution providers in North America who have achieved the highest levels of certification and training from leading technology vendors.
Contact Information:
Network Elites Services, LLC
4100 International Pkwy Ste 2200, Carrollton, TX 75007
sales@networkelites.com
www.networkelites.com
