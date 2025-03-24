CORE POWER Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
Austin, TX, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes CORE POWER, a technology and market development company which funds and builds scalable new nuclear technology solutions for ocean transport and heavy industry, as a Founding Member.
“CORE POWER is pioneering sustainable nuclear solutions for coastal infrastructure, heavy industry and ocean transportation,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “Texas will continue to demand clean, reliable power, and with almost 400 miles of coastline, CORE POWER’s technology and product designs offer a unique way to scale the nuclear energy we need.”
“We are pleased to be a founding member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance which is poised to help nuclear industry partners drive advanced nuclear energy solutions in the state of Texas. As the world’s leading new nuclear for maritime technology company, we are ready to bring our Liberty Program floating nuclear power plants and maritime civil nuclear propulsion innovations to Texas’s 400 miles of coastline, shipyards, and ports,” said Bob Bryans, Vice President of State Relations for CORE POWER. “Together with the alliance, we will advance economic security and growth to sustain continued prosperity in Texas with resilient, robust, and reliable nuclear energy.”
About CORE POWER
CORE POWER is a privately-owned technology and market development company which funds and builds scalable new nuclear technology solutions for ocean transport and heavy industry. Its core design activities span nuclear, marine and safety engineering; regulatory standards development; and project deliveries. With offices in London, Washington, DC, and Tokyo, CORE POWER is committed to enhancing energy efficiency and security through sustainable nuclear solutions and aims to lead in delivering floating nuclear energy, designing marine-ready technologies, and providing floating nuclear power solutions in partnership with investors. To learn more, visit www.corepower.energy.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
