Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Wooster, OH, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle Aviation, following the construction of a 50,760-square-foot hangar in 2018.
“This project is an excellent example of the power of design-build construction when it meets high-quality craftsmanship made possible through Butler® Building products,” said AJ Lammers, President of Freeman Building Systems. “By collaborating with Castle Aviation and our trusted subcontractors, we’ve created a facility that enhances aviation operations and provides an exceptional experience for passengers and crew alike.”
Facility Highlights
- Advanced Hangar Construction: Featuring the Butler MR-24® Roof System for superior durability and weather resistance.
- Integrated Drainage System: Designed to prevent snow and ice buildup under hangar doors, ensuring seamless year-round operations.
- Custom Hangar Doors: Two 100-ft wide by 28-ft. tall hangar doors, engineered for efficiency and reliability.
- Enhanced Safety Features: Fireproof steel doors with a fusible link system for fire suppression.
Premium FBO Amenities
- Pilot Lounge: Designed for flight planning, relaxation, and crew comfort, including showers and private rest areas.
- Passenger Spaces: Featuring a conference room, comfortable seating, and a coffee bar for a premium travel experience.
- Office Space: A modern and efficient workspace for the Castle Aviation team.
“This project was particularly meaningful for us,” said Dan Freeman, CEO of Freeman Building Systems. “As a pilot myself, I understand the importance of functionality and comfort in aviation facilities. Our team took great care to ensure that this hangar and FBO exceed expectations.”
Castle Aviation CEO Michael Grossman expressed his appreciation for Freeman’s expertise and commitment to excellence. “When it came time to build our next hangar, there was no question who we were going to work with. Freeman Building Systems delivered a facility that truly reflects our vision.”
The completion of this project reinforces Freeman Building Systems’ reputation as a leading design-build contractor in the aviation sector, delivering high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of the industry.
Freeman Building Systems is a premier design-build contractor based in Wooster, Ohio, specializing in innovative facilities across a range of industries. With over three decades of experience, the company is committed to delivering quality construction solutions that exceed expectations, ensuring every project adds lasting value to the communities it serves. For more information on Freeman Building Systems and their aviation construction expertise, visit www.freemanbuildingsystems.com.
