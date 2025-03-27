Out at the Rodeo Breaks Records and Makes History at the Houston Rodeo
Houston, TX, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo came to the end of its 2025 season, one community found great success in their celebration of diversity and inclusion with over 2,200 attendees. Out at the Rodeo, the LGBTQ+ day at the rodeo on March 22, saw the biggest turn out they have ever seen and made history by having the first ever drag show at the rodeo. This event also helped contribute to the wine garden’s new record for most wine sold in day with over $80,000 in purchases.
Started in 2016, Out at the Rodeo’s goal from the beginning was to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community involved in the rodeo and invite others to the table. Many attendees are experiencing their first rodeo and feel a sense of pride when they can see how welcomed they are at the event.
“We want everyone to know there’s a place for them here, where they can celebrate their identity without fear or hesitation. For Houston’s LGBTQ community, having a presence at the rodeo is a declaration of belonging, a celebration of Pride, and a bold step forward in making sure everyone has a voice in our shared cultural fabric.”
Eric Hulsey, President of Out at the Rodeo
Attendees of this year's event found themselves in a dedicated tent located in the heart of the rodeo’s wine garden. There they got to see the drag performances of Thee Blackberri, Muffy Vanderbilt and Adriana LaRue, collect a commemorative pin, dance in the tent with DJ Stephen Jusko and connect with other attendees.
Supporters of the event were also in attendance—Title Sponsor Pure for Men, Media Partner OutSmart Magazine and VIP tent sponsor Relate Search. President Eric Hulsey and Vice President Anthony Ferrell are very excited to see where this organization can go with the continued support and love from the community. The committee of Out at the Rodeo also includes Ashley Creath, Jacquey Creath, Christian Miranda, Easton Santos, Jess LaCoste, Michael Grant and Sven Moneyhan.
