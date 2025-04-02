Gray Line Tennessee Launches airLINE Shuttle Service with Dedicated Lanes at BNA
Nashville, TN, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gray Line Tennessee is proud to announce the launch of its new airport shuttle service, providing convenient and reliable transportation between Nashville International Airport (BNA), downtown Nashville and Cool Springs/Franklin, TN. The service will feature a dedicated pick-up and drop-off lane at BNA, making for a seamless and efficient travel experience for both visitors and residents alike.
“With the fast pace of growth in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, and increasing passenger counts at BNA, we are committed to providing high-quality transportation solutions that match the needs of our community,” said Chuck Abbott, President & CEO of Gray Line Tennessee. “This new shuttle service, featuring dedicated lanes at the airport, and designated stops downtown and in Cool Springs, ensures a smooth and stress-free journey for passengers arriving in Music City.”
“Gray Line Tennessee has been an outstanding partner, consistently enhancing the travel experience for our passengers,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “The new shuttle service, airLINE, providing service between Williamson County and Downtown Nashville, is yet another example of their dedication to providing seamless, convenient transportation options that make traveling through BNA even more accessible and stress-free.”
The airLINE will operate on a regular schedule, offering multiple departure times throughout the day and evening. Passengers can expect a safe, comfortable, and reliable transportation experience with professional drivers and spacious seating. The two airLINE routes will have stops at BNA, Music City Center, and the Franklin Marriott Hotel Cool Springs.
With over 50 years of experience serving travelers, Gray Line Tennessee continues to be a leader in ground transportation, providing innovative and customer-focused solutions. The new airLINE shuttle underscores the company’s commitment to excellence and supports the growth and accessibility of Nashville as a premier travel destination.
“Convenient and reliable transportation makes a visit to our city even more enjoyable, and this new shuttle service is an exciting addition,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “Travelers, especially those from other countries, are increasingly accustomed to seamless and stress-free transit options in major cities. We are grateful for the collaboration between Gray Line Tennessee and Nashville International Airport in making this a reality, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our visitors, community, and the continued growth of the tourism industry.”
airLINE will begin service on Monday, April 14, 2025. For more information on schedules, to get tickets, and be one of the first to download the new airLINE app, visit www.nashvilleairline.com.
