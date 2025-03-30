WENO Exchange e-Prescribing Module Now Available in OpenEMR v7.0.2 and Above
This integration provides OpenEMR users the ability to electronically transmit prescriptions securely and efficiently—without the need for traditional third-party networks.
Austin, TX, March 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WENO Exchange, the revolutionary e-prescribing intermediary, has just announced the much-anticipated launch of its e-prescribing module into OpenEMR v7.0.2, expanding access to seamless and cost-effective electronic prescribing for healthcare providers using the leading open-source electronic medical records system.
This integration provides OpenEMR users the ability to electronically transmit prescriptions securely and efficiently—without the need for traditional third-party networks. The inclusion of WENO Exchange as a standard feature in OpenEMR’s core download reinforces WENO’s commitment to affordability, accessibility, and regulatory compliance in e-prescribing.
Key Benefits of the WENO Exchange Module:
- Transmit prescriptions electronically without reliance on costly third-party networks.
- Regulatory Compliance – Meets industry standards for secure prescription transmission.
-- DEA Audited: EPCS (limited availability)
- Easy Activation – Integrated directly within OpenEMR for streamlined setup and use.
- Guides, videos, and live support available.
Kevin Pauley, President of WENO Exchange, emphasized the impact of this integration:
“With the rollout of OpenEMR’s newest software version, v7.0.2, users now have a way to connect their OEMR installation to WENO's e-prescribing services, providing a more cost-effective way for prescribers to electronically prescribe medications.”
OpenEMR Welcomes WENO Exchange:
The OpenEMR Foundation has expressed enthusiasm for this integration, recognizing the value it brings to the OpenEMR user-base.
“The OpenEMR community is thrilled to have Weno integrated into OpenEMR, providing practitioners with the ability to electronically prescribe seamlessly through the OpenEMR application - essentially a must-have for today’s clinical workflow,” said Stephen Waite, Board Chair, OpenEMR Foundation Inc, a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.
Jerry Padgett, OpenEMR Administrator added:
“Weno provides our community of healthcare professionals with options to quickly set up and prescribe prescriptions, ensuring a seamless e-prescribing experience. The Weno module is now included as a standard feature in our standard download, further enhancing OpenEMR’s capabilities."
The WENO Exchange module and latest version of OpenEMR can be accessed at www.open-emr.org/wiki/index.php/OpenEMR_Downloads.
About WENO Exchange
Weno Exchange LLC (WENO) is an e-prescribing intermediary based in Austin, Texas, specializing in e-prescription (eRx) routing between prescribers, veterinarians, and pharmacies. Since 2011, WENO has introduced innovative, cost-effective solutions that simplify e-prescribing connectivity.
WENO is the first e-prescribing intermediary to launch stand-alone e-prescribing applications for both prescribers and pharmacies through WENO Online. With the fastest implementation path and the lowest costs in the industry, WENO provides healthcare providers with a reliable and affordable way to transmit electronic prescriptions, offering connectivity options beyond traditional e-prescribing channels.
For more information, visit www.wenoexchange.com.
Contact
Weno Exchange LLCContact
Tina Goodman
877-890-3726
wenoexchange.com
