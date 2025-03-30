Sean Dietrich and Birmingham Boys Choir Announce Collaborative Performance: Dream Songs and Words

Sean Dietrich, known as "Sean of the South," will join the Birmingham Boys Choir for an afternoon of music and storytelling on April 6, 2025, at 2:30 pm at Mountain Brook High School Auditorium. Dietrich's storytelling will be accompanied by the choir's 100 Concert Choristers. Tickets are available now, with proceeds supporting the choir's educational programs. Ken Berg, Music Director, says, "Our boys are excited to sing with Sean. Come see us!"