Sean Dietrich and Birmingham Boys Choir Announce Collaborative Performance: Dream Songs and Words
Sean Dietrich, known as "Sean of the South," will join the Birmingham Boys Choir for an afternoon of music and storytelling on April 6, 2025, at 2:30 pm at Mountain Brook High School Auditorium. Dietrich's storytelling will be accompanied by the choir's 100 Concert Choristers. Tickets are available now, with proceeds supporting the choir's educational programs. Ken Berg, Music Director, says, "Our boys are excited to sing with Sean. Come see us!"
Birmingham, AL, March 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renowned columnist, humorist, and musician Sean Dietrich, popularly known as "Sean of the South," is set to join forces with the esteemed Birmingham Boys Choir for a special afternoon of music and storytelling. This unique event will take place on Sunday April 6, 2025, at 2:30 pm in the newly renovated Mountain Brook High School Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama.
Sean Dietrich, celebrated for his poignant and humorous reflections on life in the American South, will bring his signature storytelling to the stage, introduced by and accompanied by the voices of the Birmingham Boys Choir. Dietrich's engaging narratives and musical talents promise to create an unforgettable experience for attendees, especially when the two collaborate at the end.
The Birmingham Boys Choir, a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing the musical talents of boys in the greater Birmingham area, will showcase their exceptional vocal skills in all 100 of their Concert Choristers. With a rich history of performances and a commitment to musical excellence, the choir's collaboration with Dietrich highlights their ongoing mission to inspire and uplift through music.
Ken Berg, Music Director and Resident Composer for the BBC says that, “Our boys are so excited to sing with Sean. Sean has a way of entertaining and uplifting – and we strive for the same quality. Come see us – you’ll be pleased you did!”
Tickets for this highly anticipated event are available for purchase now. Attendees can secure their seats by visiting the official ticketing page. Proceeds from the event will support the Birmingham Boys Choir's educational programs and community outreach initiatives.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Time: 2:30 PM
Location: Mountain Brook High School
3650 Bethune Dr.
Mountain Brook, AL 35223
Tickets available via website: www.birminghamboyschoir.org/performances
Sean Dietrich, celebrated for his poignant and humorous reflections on life in the American South, will bring his signature storytelling to the stage, introduced by and accompanied by the voices of the Birmingham Boys Choir. Dietrich's engaging narratives and musical talents promise to create an unforgettable experience for attendees, especially when the two collaborate at the end.
The Birmingham Boys Choir, a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing the musical talents of boys in the greater Birmingham area, will showcase their exceptional vocal skills in all 100 of their Concert Choristers. With a rich history of performances and a commitment to musical excellence, the choir's collaboration with Dietrich highlights their ongoing mission to inspire and uplift through music.
Ken Berg, Music Director and Resident Composer for the BBC says that, “Our boys are so excited to sing with Sean. Sean has a way of entertaining and uplifting – and we strive for the same quality. Come see us – you’ll be pleased you did!”
Tickets for this highly anticipated event are available for purchase now. Attendees can secure their seats by visiting the official ticketing page. Proceeds from the event will support the Birmingham Boys Choir's educational programs and community outreach initiatives.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Time: 2:30 PM
Location: Mountain Brook High School
3650 Bethune Dr.
Mountain Brook, AL 35223
Tickets available via website: www.birminghamboyschoir.org/performances
Contact
Birmingham Boys ChoirContact
Jeff Caulk
205-767-9219
birminghamboyschoir.org
Jeff Caulk
205-767-9219
birminghamboyschoir.org
Multimedia
Categories