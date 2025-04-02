Alaska Kenai Adventures Partners with Salmon for Soldiers to Support Veterans Through Fishing
Soldotna, AK, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alaska Kenai Adventures, a family-owned fishing lodge on the Kenai River, is honored to announce its partnership with Salmon for Soldiers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through the healing power of fishing. This June, the lodge will host a group of veterans for a once-in-a-lifetime Alaskan fishing retreat.
Having spent 6 years in the Air Force Reserves, Alaska Kenai Adventures founder Keith Johansen, is deeply committed to giving back to those who served our nation. “As a veteran, I know how transformative fishing and nature can be,” Johansen said. “Partnering with Salmon for Soldiers is an opportunity to offer veterans a chance to relax, connect, and find healing in the stunning Alaskan wilderness.”
Salmon for Soldiers has served over 7,000 veterans since 2013, offering fishing experiences tailored to veterans facing challenges such as PTSD, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), and physical disabilities. Their mission is to provide relaxation and a sense of belonging to our nation’s heroes through fishing. This June, four veterans will enjoy an all-inclusive retreat at Alaska Kenai Adventures, including guided fishing on the Kenai River and breathtaking views of Soldotna, Alaska.
“The Kenai River isn’t just a fishing destination — it’s a place of healing,” Johansen added. “We are proud to support veterans by providing them with this unique opportunity.”
How You Can Support
Alaska Kenai Adventures encourages the community to join in honoring veterans. Follow their journey on social media and share stories of veterans who inspire you.
For more information about Alaska Kenai Adventures, visit www.akalodge.com. To learn more about Salmon for Soldiers, visit www.salmonforsoldiers.org.
About Alaska Kenai Adventures
Alaska Kenai Adventures is a family-owned business that offers all-inclusive fishing retreats on the Kenai River, featuring private fishing access and expert guides. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and stunning location, the lodge creates unforgettable experiences for guests.
About Salmon for Soldiers
Salmon for Soldiers is a nonprofit organization connecting veterans with the healing power of fishing. Since 2013, they’ve hosted thousands of veterans through events tailored to their unique needs, fostering connection and community.
Dana Pruiett
425-737-5396
akalodge.com
